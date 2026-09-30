Here is the Day 12 schedule for India at the Asian Games 2026:

3:00 a.m. onwards: Golf — Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play (Round 1)

5:30 a.m. onwards: Esports — India in League of Legends group matches

5:30 a.m. onwards: Sepaktakraw — India in women's quadrant group games

5:55 a.m.: Archery — Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Taniparthi Chikitha in compound women's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches

6:10 a.m.: Shooting — Anish Bhanwala in men's 25m rapid fire pistol individual qualification Stage 1

6:30 a.m.: Shooting — Kynan Chenai and Neeru in trap mixed team qualification (final at 11:00 a.m., if qualified)

6:30 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo in men's sprint qualification, 1/16 finals, and subsequent rounds

6:30 a.m. onwards: Squash — Anahat Singh, Jyotsna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, and Shameena Riaz in women's team quarterfinal

7:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom — Pradhyumna Singh Rathod and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak single semifinals/finals

7:00 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka in women's keirin heats and repechage

7:00 a.m. onwards: Wrestling — Nisha Dahiya in women's freestyle 68kg round of 16, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal bouts

7:30 a.m. onwards: Judo — Asmita Dev in women's 48kg elimination rounds, repechage, and medal bouts

7:30 a.m. onwards: Sailing — Katya Coelho (windsurfing), Prince Noble and Manu Francis (skiff), Vishnu Saravanan (dinghy), Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma (skiff FX), Nethra Kumanan (dinghy), and Mahi Verma (girls' dinghy) in opening/qualification series

7:47 a.m. onwards: Wrestling — Sunil Kumar in men's Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal bouts

7:50 a.m. onwards: Golf — Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, and Aditi Ashok in women's individual stroke play (Round 1)

7:55 a.m.: Archery — Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav in compound mixed team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches

8:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom — Rina Sen and Pallavi Jagtap in women's canoe single semifinals and finals

8:30 a.m. onwards: Tennis — Dhakshineswar Suresh in men's singles third round

9:30 a.m. onwards: Tennis — Sumit Nagal in men's singles third round

9:30 a.m. onwards: Tennis — Anirudh Chandrasekar and N. Sriram Balaji in men's doubles quarterfinals

10:00 a.m. onwards: Tennis — Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh in men's doubles quarterfinals

10:15 a.m.: Boxing — Priya vs Yang Chengyu of China in women's 60kg semifinal

10:45 a.m.: Boxing — Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova in women's 75kg semifinal

10:55 a.m.: Archery — Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, and Kushal Dalal in compound men's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches

11:00 a.m. onwards: Squash — Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Veelavan Senthilkumar, and Suraj Kumar Chand in men's team quarterfinal

12:00 p.m.: Boxing — Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in men's 90kg semifinal

3:30 p.m. onwards: Hockey — India vs South Korea in women's semifinal