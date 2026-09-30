Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 12: India Schedule, September 30
Here is the Day 12 schedule for India at the Asian Games 2026:
3:00 a.m. onwards: Golf — Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play (Round 1)
5:30 a.m. onwards: Esports — India in League of Legends group matches
5:30 a.m. onwards: Sepaktakraw — India in women's quadrant group games
5:55 a.m.: Archery — Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Taniparthi Chikitha in compound women's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches
6:10 a.m.: Shooting — Anish Bhanwala in men's 25m rapid fire pistol individual qualification Stage 1
6:30 a.m.: Shooting — Kynan Chenai and Neeru in trap mixed team qualification (final at 11:00 a.m., if qualified)
6:30 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo in men's sprint qualification, 1/16 finals, and subsequent rounds
6:30 a.m. onwards: Squash — Anahat Singh, Jyotsna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, and Shameena Riaz in women's team quarterfinal
7:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom — Pradhyumna Singh Rathod and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak single semifinals/finals
7:00 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka in women's keirin heats and repechage
7:00 a.m. onwards: Wrestling — Nisha Dahiya in women's freestyle 68kg round of 16, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal bouts
7:30 a.m. onwards: Judo — Asmita Dev in women's 48kg elimination rounds, repechage, and medal bouts
7:30 a.m. onwards: Sailing — Katya Coelho (windsurfing), Prince Noble and Manu Francis (skiff), Vishnu Saravanan (dinghy), Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma (skiff FX), Nethra Kumanan (dinghy), and Mahi Verma (girls' dinghy) in opening/qualification series
7:47 a.m. onwards: Wrestling — Sunil Kumar in men's Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal bouts
7:50 a.m. onwards: Golf — Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, and Aditi Ashok in women's individual stroke play (Round 1)
7:55 a.m.: Archery — Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav in compound mixed team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches
8:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom — Rina Sen and Pallavi Jagtap in women's canoe single semifinals and finals
8:30 a.m. onwards: Tennis — Dhakshineswar Suresh in men's singles third round
9:30 a.m. onwards: Tennis — Sumit Nagal in men's singles third round
9:30 a.m. onwards: Tennis — Anirudh Chandrasekar and N. Sriram Balaji in men's doubles quarterfinals
10:00 a.m. onwards: Tennis — Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh in men's doubles quarterfinals
10:15 a.m.: Boxing — Priya vs Yang Chengyu of China in women's 60kg semifinal
10:45 a.m.: Boxing — Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova in women's 75kg semifinal
10:55 a.m.: Archery — Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, and Kushal Dalal in compound men's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches
11:00 a.m. onwards: Squash — Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Veelavan Senthilkumar, and Suraj Kumar Chand in men's team quarterfinal
12:00 p.m.: Boxing — Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in men's 90kg semifinal
3:30 p.m. onwards: Hockey — India vs South Korea in women's semifinal
4:36 p.m. onwards: Sport Climbing — Joga Purty in women's speed quarterfinal, followed by semifinals and final
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 12: India Schedule, September 30 - Sport-wise
Archery
9:45 a.m.: Kirti and Kumkum Mohod in women's recurve Round of 32 and Round of 16
Athletics
2:50 p.m.: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final
3:35 p.m.: Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women's high jump final
4:05 p.m.: Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women's hammer throw final
4:20 p.m.: Pooja in women's 800m final
4:35 p.m.: Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final
4:45 p.m.: Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men's 5000m final
5:18 p.m.: India in 4x100m mixed relay final
5:35 p.m.: India in women's 4x400m relay final
5:47 p.m.: India in men's 4x400m relay final
Boxing
10:15 a.m.: Parveen vs Li Shu of China in women's 65kg semifinal
11:00 a.m.: Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men's 80kg semifinal
11:30 a.m.: Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men's 90+kg semifinal
Canoe Slalom
7:00 a.m. onwards: Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in men's kayak single heats; Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen in women's canoe single heats; Shikha Chouhan in women's kayak single heats
Sailing
10:00 a.m.: Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy qualification series Race 3
Shooting
10:30 a.m.: Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in women's trap individual final, if they qualify
12:00 p.m.: Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap individual final, if they qualify
Tennis
10:00 a.m.: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara in men's singles second round
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seongchan of South Korea in men's singles second round
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev-Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan in men's doubles second round
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola-Pradip Khadka of Nepal in men's doubles second round
Not before 3:30 p.m.: Ankita Raina-N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong-Kairan Thompson of Hong Kong in mixed doubles first round
Track Cycling
6:38 a.m. onwards: Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh in men's team sprint qualification, heats and medal races
7:12 a.m. onwards: Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh in women's team pursuit
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 12: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to another exciting day of the Asian Games 2026! Day 12 brings plenty of action for India, with major medal events, crucial finals and key fixtures lined up across the day. Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates, results and developments from Aichi-Nagoya. Let’s get started!