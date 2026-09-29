Asian Games 2026 Day 12 (September 30): India Full Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India’s September 30 programme at the Asian Games 2026 begins with golf at the Kasugai Country Club East Course and moves into archery semifinals, where the women’s compound team, mixed pair and men’s compound team face South Korea. The day spans 12 sports and offers early medal chances.

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India Women's Hockey Team Celebrating Goal During The Encounter Against Uzbekistan In Asian Games On September 20. | Photo: X/HockeyIndia

India’s September 30 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 packs in medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions across 12 sports. India will be in action in archery, boxing, wrestling, judo, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, tennis, sailing, sepak takraw and sport climbing.

The day starts early with golf. It quickly shifts to archery, where India have some of their first medal chances. The programme also stretches across team events and qualification rounds, making Wednesday one of India’s more varied competition days.

Asian Games 2026 Day 12: India’s Full Schedule and Timings

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.

Start Time (IST)Name of EventAthlete(s) / Team
03:00Men's Individual Stroke PlayVeer Ahlawat
03:00Men's Individual Stroke PlaySaptak Talwar
03:00Men's Individual Stroke PlayYuvraj Sandhu
05:30League of LegendsAakash Shandilya, Ahmed Shahid Israr, Mihir Ranjan, Akshaj Shenoy, Sanindhya Malik, Rahul Bisht
05:30Women QuadrantAykpam Maipak Devi, Elangbam Shilpa, Elangbam Priya Devi, Malemnganbi Yumnam, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Oinam Chaoba Devi
05:55Compound Women's TeamJyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha
06:1025m Rapid Fire Pistol Men (Individual)Anish
06:25Compound Women's TeamJyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha
06:30Trap Mixed TeamKynan Chenai, Neeru
06:30Men's SprintRonaldo Singh Laitonjam
06:30Men's SprintDavid Beckham Elkatohchoongo
06:30Women Team EventAnahat Singh, Jyotsna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz
06:30Men QuadrantArun, Yumnam Akash, Bobby Kumar, Bangbam Lokhon Singh, Ram Kumar Sharma, Sorokhaibam Malemnganba Singh
06:50Compound Women's TeamJyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha
07:00Women's KeirinSarita Kumari
07:0068kg Women's WrestlingNisha Dahiya
07:00Men's Kayak SinglePradhyuman Singh Rathod
07:00Men's Kayak SingleHitesh Kewat
07:05Women's KeirinKeerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
07:10 OnwardsMen's SprintRonaldo Singh Laitonjam
07:10 OnwardsMen's SprintDavid Beckham Elkatohchoongo
07:30Women's -48 kgAsmita Dey
07:30Women's -48 kgAsmita Dey
07:30Women's -48 kgAsmita Dey
07:30Women's -48 kgAsmita Dey
07:30 OnwardsWomen's Windsurfing/IQFOILKatya Coelho
07:30 OnwardsMen's Skiff/49erPrince Noble, Manu Francis
07:30 OnwardsMens Dinghy/ILCA 7Vishnu Sarvanan
07:34 OnwardsWomen's KeirinSarita Kumari
07:34 OnwardsWomen's KeirinKeerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
07:35 OnwardsWomen's Skiff/49er FXHarshita Tomar, Shital Verma
07:40 OnwardsWomen's Dinghy/ILCA 6Nethra Kumanan
07:44 OnwardsMen's SprintRonaldo Singh Laitonjam
07:44 OnwardsMen's SprintDavid Beckham Elkatohchoongo
07:4787kg Greco-Roman WrestlingSunil Kumar
07:50Women's Individual Stroke PlayPranavi Sharath Urs
07:50Women's Individual Stroke PlayDiksha Dagar
07:50Women's Individual Stroke PlayAditi Ashok
07:55Compound Mixed TeamTaniparthi Chikitha, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav
08:00League of LegendsAakash Shandilya, Ahmed Shahid Israr, Mihir Ranjan, Akshaj Shenoy, Sanindhya Malik, Rahul Bisht
08:00Women's Canoe SingleRina Sen
08:00Women's Canoe SinglePallai Jagpat
08:1768kg Women's WrestlingNisha Dahiya
08:2787kg Greco-Roman WrestlingSunil Kumar
08:30Men's SinglesDhakshineswar Suresh
08:4568kg Women's WrestlingNisha Dahiya
08:50Compound Mixed TeamTaniparthi Chikitha, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav
09:00Mens Speed 4Deepu Mallesh
09:15Compound Mixed TeamTaniparthi Chikitha, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav
09:30Men's SinglesSumit Nagal
09:30Men's DoublesAnirudh Chandrasekar & N Sriram Balaji
10:00Men's DoublesYuki Bhambri & Dhakshineswar Suresh
10:00Men's Kayak SinglePradhyuman Singh Rathod
10:00Men's Kayak SingleHitesh Kewat
10:15Women's 60kgPriya
10:30Women QuadrantAykpam Maipak Devi, Elangbam Shilpa, Elangbam Priya Devi, Malemnganbi Yumnam, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Oinam Chaoba Devi
10:30League of LegendsAakash Shandilya, Ahmed Shahid Israr, Mihir Ranjan, Akshaj Shenoy, Sanindhya Malik, Rahul Bisht
10:30 OnwardsGirls Dinghy/ILCA 4Mahi Verma
10:36Women's Canoe SingleRina Sen
10:36Women's Canoe SinglePallai Jagpat
10:45Women's 75kgLovlina Borgohain
10:55Compound Men's TeamSahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, Kushal Dalal
11:00Men Team EventAbhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Veelavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand
11:00Trap Mixed TeamKynan Chenai, Neeru
11:25Compound Men's TeamSahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, Kushal Dalal
11:30 OnwardsWomen's KeirinKeerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
11:30 OnwardsWomen's KeirinSarita Kumari
11:40 OnwardsMen's SprintRonaldo Singh Laitonjam
11:40 OnwardsMen's SprintDavid Beckham Elkatohchoongo
11:50Compound Men's TeamSahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, Kushal Dalal
12:00Men's 90kgKapil Pokhariya
12:26Men's SprintRonaldo Singh Laitonjam
12:26Men's SprintDavid Beckham Elkatohchoongo
12:32Women's KeirinKeerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
12:32Women's KeirinSarita Kumari
12:37Women's KeirinKeerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
12:37Women's KeirinSarita Kumari
13:00Mixed DoublesYuki Bhambri & Rutuja Bhosale
13:00Mixed DoublesN Sriram Balaji & Ankita Raina
13:30Women's -48 kgAsmita Dey
13:50Women's -48 kgAsmita Dey
14:5187kg Greco-Roman WrestlingSunil Kumar
15:30Women's TeamTeam India
15:4868kg Women's WrestlingNisha Dahiya
16:36Womens Speed 4Joga Purty
16:40Womens Speed 4Joga Purty
16:58Womens Speed 4Joga Purty

Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 2

India’s first medal opportunities come in compound archery. The women’s team semifinal starts at 5:30 am, followed by the bronze medal match at 6:25 am and the gold medal match at 6:50 am.

India’s women’s and men’s compound teams have already reached the semifinals. The mixed team and men’s team events will also have medal matches later in the morning.

Archery Medal Schedule

More archery medals follow later in the morning. The mixed team and men’s team events will also have medal matches later in the morning.

With both the women’s and men’s compound teams already in the semifinals, India remain in contention across multiple archery events early in the day.

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Cycling And Judo

Cycling offers the next medal chance. India are scheduled for the women’s team pursuit medal race at 11:58 am. The women’s keirin final follows at 12:32 pm, subject to qualification.

Judo brings another chance in the afternoon. Asmita Dey will compete in the women’s under-48kg category. The medal contests are set for the final block after the preliminary rounds.

Wrestling And Boxing

Wrestling combines qualification and medal action on the same day. Sunil Kumar’s Greco-Roman 87kg event and Nisha’s women’s 68kg category are both scheduled on September 30. The medal rounds will be held on the same day as the qualification contests.

Boxing adds six more medal chances through India’s semifinal bouts. Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Kapil Pokhariya, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain are all scheduled to compete.

The winners advance to the finals on October 2, while losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?

The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.

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