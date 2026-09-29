Asian Games 2026 Day 12 (September 30): India Full Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India’s September 30 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 packs in medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions across 12 sports. India will be in action in archery, boxing, wrestling, judo, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, tennis, sailing, sepak takraw and sport climbing.
The day starts early with golf. It quickly shifts to archery, where India have some of their first medal chances. The programme also stretches across team events and qualification rounds, making Wednesday one of India’s more varied competition days.
Asian Games 2026 Day 12: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.
|Start Time (IST)
|Name of Event
|Athlete(s) / Team
|03:00
|Men's Individual Stroke Play
|Veer Ahlawat
|03:00
|Men's Individual Stroke Play
|Saptak Talwar
|03:00
|Men's Individual Stroke Play
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|05:30
|League of Legends
|Aakash Shandilya, Ahmed Shahid Israr, Mihir Ranjan, Akshaj Shenoy, Sanindhya Malik, Rahul Bisht
|05:30
|Women Quadrant
|Aykpam Maipak Devi, Elangbam Shilpa, Elangbam Priya Devi, Malemnganbi Yumnam, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Oinam Chaoba Devi
|05:55
|Compound Women's Team
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha
|06:10
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men (Individual)
|Anish
|06:25
|Compound Women's Team
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha
|06:30
|Trap Mixed Team
|Kynan Chenai, Neeru
|06:30
|Men's Sprint
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|06:30
|Men's Sprint
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|06:30
|Women Team Event
|Anahat Singh, Jyotsna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz
|06:30
|Men Quadrant
|Arun, Yumnam Akash, Bobby Kumar, Bangbam Lokhon Singh, Ram Kumar Sharma, Sorokhaibam Malemnganba Singh
|06:50
|Compound Women's Team
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha
|07:00
|Women's Keirin
|Sarita Kumari
|07:00
|68kg Women's Wrestling
|Nisha Dahiya
|07:00
|Men's Kayak Single
|Pradhyuman Singh Rathod
|07:00
|Men's Kayak Single
|Hitesh Kewat
|07:05
|Women's Keirin
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|07:10 Onwards
|Men's Sprint
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|07:10 Onwards
|Men's Sprint
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|07:30
|Women's -48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|07:30
|Women's -48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|07:30
|Women's -48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|07:30
|Women's -48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|07:30 Onwards
|Women's Windsurfing/IQFOIL
|Katya Coelho
|07:30 Onwards
|Men's Skiff/49er
|Prince Noble, Manu Francis
|07:30 Onwards
|Mens Dinghy/ILCA 7
|Vishnu Sarvanan
|07:34 Onwards
|Women's Keirin
|Sarita Kumari
|07:34 Onwards
|Women's Keirin
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|07:35 Onwards
|Women's Skiff/49er FX
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|07:40 Onwards
|Women's Dinghy/ILCA 6
|Nethra Kumanan
|07:44 Onwards
|Men's Sprint
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|07:44 Onwards
|Men's Sprint
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|07:47
|87kg Greco-Roman Wrestling
|Sunil Kumar
|07:50
|Women's Individual Stroke Play
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|07:50
|Women's Individual Stroke Play
|Diksha Dagar
|07:50
|Women's Individual Stroke Play
|Aditi Ashok
|07:55
|Compound Mixed Team
|Taniparthi Chikitha, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav
|08:00
|League of Legends
|Aakash Shandilya, Ahmed Shahid Israr, Mihir Ranjan, Akshaj Shenoy, Sanindhya Malik, Rahul Bisht
|08:00
|Women's Canoe Single
|Rina Sen
|08:00
|Women's Canoe Single
|Pallai Jagpat
|08:17
|68kg Women's Wrestling
|Nisha Dahiya
|08:27
|87kg Greco-Roman Wrestling
|Sunil Kumar
|08:30
|Men's Singles
|Dhakshineswar Suresh
|08:45
|68kg Women's Wrestling
|Nisha Dahiya
|08:50
|Compound Mixed Team
|Taniparthi Chikitha, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav
|09:00
|Mens Speed 4
|Deepu Mallesh
|09:15
|Compound Mixed Team
|Taniparthi Chikitha, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav
|09:30
|Men's Singles
|Sumit Nagal
|09:30
|Men's Doubles
|Anirudh Chandrasekar & N Sriram Balaji
|10:00
|Men's Doubles
|Yuki Bhambri & Dhakshineswar Suresh
|10:00
|Men's Kayak Single
|Pradhyuman Singh Rathod
|10:00
|Men's Kayak Single
|Hitesh Kewat
|10:15
|Women's 60kg
|Priya
|10:30
|Women Quadrant
|Aykpam Maipak Devi, Elangbam Shilpa, Elangbam Priya Devi, Malemnganbi Yumnam, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Oinam Chaoba Devi
|10:30
|League of Legends
|Aakash Shandilya, Ahmed Shahid Israr, Mihir Ranjan, Akshaj Shenoy, Sanindhya Malik, Rahul Bisht
|10:30 Onwards
|Girls Dinghy/ILCA 4
|Mahi Verma
|10:36
|Women's Canoe Single
|Rina Sen
|10:36
|Women's Canoe Single
|Pallai Jagpat
|10:45
|Women's 75kg
|Lovlina Borgohain
|10:55
|Compound Men's Team
|Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, Kushal Dalal
|11:00
|Men Team Event
|Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Veelavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand
|11:00
|Trap Mixed Team
|Kynan Chenai, Neeru
|11:25
|Compound Men's Team
|Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, Kushal Dalal
|11:30 Onwards
|Women's Keirin
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|11:30 Onwards
|Women's Keirin
|Sarita Kumari
|11:40 Onwards
|Men's Sprint
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|11:40 Onwards
|Men's Sprint
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|11:50
|Compound Men's Team
|Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, Kushal Dalal
|12:00
|Men's 90kg
|Kapil Pokhariya
|12:26
|Men's Sprint
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|12:26
|Men's Sprint
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|12:32
|Women's Keirin
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|12:32
|Women's Keirin
|Sarita Kumari
|12:37
|Women's Keirin
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|12:37
|Women's Keirin
|Sarita Kumari
|13:00
|Mixed Doubles
|Yuki Bhambri & Rutuja Bhosale
|13:00
|Mixed Doubles
|N Sriram Balaji & Ankita Raina
|13:30
|Women's -48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|13:50
|Women's -48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|14:51
|87kg Greco-Roman Wrestling
|Sunil Kumar
|15:30
|Women's Team
|Team India
|15:48
|68kg Women's Wrestling
|Nisha Dahiya
|16:36
|Womens Speed 4
|Joga Purty
|16:40
|Womens Speed 4
|Joga Purty
|16:58
|Womens Speed 4
|Joga Purty
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 2
India’s first medal opportunities come in compound archery. The women’s team semifinal starts at 5:30 am, followed by the bronze medal match at 6:25 am and the gold medal match at 6:50 am.
India’s women’s and men’s compound teams have already reached the semifinals. The mixed team and men’s team events will also have medal matches later in the morning.
Archery Medal Schedule
More archery medals follow later in the morning. The mixed team and men’s team events will also have medal matches later in the morning.
With both the women’s and men’s compound teams already in the semifinals, India remain in contention across multiple archery events early in the day.
Cycling And Judo
Cycling offers the next medal chance. India are scheduled for the women’s team pursuit medal race at 11:58 am. The women’s keirin final follows at 12:32 pm, subject to qualification.
Judo brings another chance in the afternoon. Asmita Dey will compete in the women’s under-48kg category. The medal contests are set for the final block after the preliminary rounds.
Wrestling And Boxing
Wrestling combines qualification and medal action on the same day. Sunil Kumar’s Greco-Roman 87kg event and Nisha’s women’s 68kg category are both scheduled on September 30. The medal rounds will be held on the same day as the qualification contests.
Boxing adds six more medal chances through India’s semifinal bouts. Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Kapil Pokhariya, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain are all scheduled to compete.
The winners advance to the finals on October 2, while losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.