SIR, ECI And ‘Vote Chori’: Congress CWC To Decide Next Course Of Action, Agitation On Agenda

The CWC is expected to discuss the ECI, voter lists and reported differences among the Election Commissioners over SIR.
The CWC is expected to pass a resolution on ‘Vote Chori’ and the electoral rolls, as Congress leaders step up their attack on the Election Commission.
Congress leaders are expected to discuss a joint protest at the CWC meeting.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on September 29 to discuss the controversy surrounding the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The meeting comes a day before the INDIA bloc meeting in the Capital.
The CWC is expected to discuss the EC, voter lists and the party’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign. According to party sources, it is also likely to draw up plans for a nationwide protest against SIR and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. “The issue has to be fought at different levels, particularly over the voter lists,” said a party source.
The meeting comes amid a political storm following a report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions relating to electoral roll procedures and the SIR exercise.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party would discuss the issue at the CWC meeting and decide its next course of action.
“I have called a Working Committee meeting for tomorrow, where we will discuss the issue and all the Working Committee members will give their suggestions. We are going to fight this seriously. This issue concerns the entire country, the existence of our democracy and the survival of our country,” Kharge posted on X.
He also alleged that the EC's own officials had “exposed” it and demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Kharge further alleged that Kumar had asked a former Chief Secretary of Kerala to contest an election, and accused him of promoting the BJP’s ideology.
Congress Plans Nationwide Agitation
According to the sources, the Congress is also likely to discuss the possibility of a joint protest by INDIA bloc parties against the EC, including a demand for the resignation of Kumar. The party is expected to discuss the issue and course of action before taking the suggestion to the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday.
According to CWC member Kamleshwar Patel, the voter lists, the EC and ‘Vote Chori’ are likely to be discussed at the meeting. Party sources said the exclusion of citizens from electoral rolls was a serious concern, with deletions potentially affecting their access to ration cards and other government schemes. Inflation and price rise could also figure in the discussions, a source said.
The Congress has already begun preparing for a wider agitation. A day after reports emerged about differences between Gyanesh Kumar and the two other Election Commissioners over the SIR process, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on the issue.
AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K.C. Venugopal subsequently held an online meeting with state in-charges and state unit chiefs to discuss a nationwide agitation. He also met District Congress Committee presidents to coordinate protests at the district level.
Party sources said the CWC is likely to pass a resolution on ‘Vote Chori’ and the electoral rolls. The Congress leadership has strongly criticised the SIR exercise and alleged that the Election Commission proceeded despite objections raised by the two other Election Commissioners.