Mumbai Indians' Full List Of Retained & Released Players Ahead Of WPL 2027

Mumbai Indians retained 11 players, released six, and have INR 1 crore available with seven slots, including one overseas slot.
G Kamalini was released after two WPL seasons, having scored 75 runs in five matches during the 2026 season.
Defending champions MI finished fourth in WPL 2026 with three wins and five defeats, missing the playoffs after their final-game loss.
Two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced their retained players for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 season, with 11 players making the cut. The franchise has largely retained its core group, combining experienced campaigners with emerging talent as it looks to build on its existing squad while leaving room for additions ahead of the new season.
One notable omission is young wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, who has been released after two seasons with the franchise. The Tamil Nadu cricketer was part of MI’s WPL 2026 squad and played five matches in the season, scoring 75 runs. She had played nine matches in the 2025 edition, but managed just 32 runs.
Mumbai Indians: 11 retained, 6 released
Purse available: INR 1 Crore
Total slots available: 7
Overseas slots available: 1
MI’s List Of Retained Players:
Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver – Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.
The franchise further thanked the released players for their contribution.
“The journey we will always cherish. Thank you for being part of this special chapter,” the franchise wrote in a heart-felt note on X.
MI’s List of Released Players:
Kamalini G, Kranthi Reddy, Milly Illingworth, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha.
Mumbai Indians entered the WPL 2026 as defending champions but they endured a mixed campaign.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side finished fourth in league with three wins and five defeats from eight matches. They started with a narrow three-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but responded strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants.
However, back-to-back defeats against UP Warriorz and another loss to Delhi put their playoff hopes under pressure. MI briefly revived their campaign by beating RCB by 15 runs, but the 11-run defeat to Gujarat Giants in their final league game left them with six points and ended their season outside the top three.