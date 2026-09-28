Ancy Sojan Fights Hard To Claim Women's Long Jump Silver At Asian Games 2026

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India's Ancy Sojan won the women's long jump silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, finishing with a best effort of 6.53m. Leading the competition for the majority of the event after opening strongly with a 6.49m leap and improving to 6.53m in the fifth round, Ancy came agonizingly close to the gold. However, China's Huang Yingying snatched victory on the very final jump of the night with a 6.55m effort, leaving the Indian national record-holder with a heartbreaking two-centimetre miss. Meanwhile, compatriot Shaili Singh put up a strong fight for a double podium finish. Shaili clawed her way into the bronze-medal position in the fourth round with a 6.41m jump and improved to 6.42m on her fifth attempt. Unfortunately, she was edged off the podium in the dying stages of the competition when China's Mengyi Tan leaped 6.46m on her final attempt, leaving Shaili agonizingly in fourth place.

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India at Asian Games women's long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly poses on the podium after securing the silver medal in the women's long jump event during the ongoing Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly, with others, poses on the podium after securing the silver medal in the women's long jump event during the ongoing Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan celebrates after winning silver medal in the women's long jump final event at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan celebrates after winning silver medal in the women's long jump final event at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly competes in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan celebrates after winning silver medal in the women's long jump final event at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan celebrates after winning silver medal in the women's long jump final event at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly competes in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly competes in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian Games womens long jump Ancy Sojan
India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly competes in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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