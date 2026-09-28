Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 10: Esha Singh Wins Silver In Shooting; Pincky Settles For Bronze; Lovlina Assures Medal

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Score Updates, Day 10: Check real-time updates of India's events at the Asiad at Aichi Nagoya on September 28

Welcome to the live coverage of India's events at the Asian Games 2026 on September 28. India face a massive medal rush on Day 10 of the 2026 Asian Games, with shooting and athletics leading a packed schedule. Shooting action features Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rahi Sarnobat in the women’s 25m pistol rapid qualification and team final, alongside trap events for the men's and women's squads. Early morning archery brings compound individual elimination rounds for Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Tanishakti Chikitha. Surfing and sailing also get underway early. Athletics forms the core of the medal chase during a busy evening session. Seema and Sanya Yadav compete in the women's discus throw final, followed by hurdle finals featuring Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan, Santosh Kumar, and Tamilarasan. Avinash Mukund Sable lines up in the 3000m steeplechase final, while field events feature Murali Sreeshankar, David Solomon Patturaj, Rohit Yadav, and Yashvir Singh in long jump and javelin. Middle-distance runners Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh, Parul Chaudhary, Gowthami Jayaraman, and Pooja feature alongside multiple relay squads. Key team fixtures and knockouts feature the men's cricket team playing Afghanistan in the quarter-finals and the men's hockey side facing Bangladesh. Tennis, volleyball, squash, sepaktakraw, kurash, and boxing bouts—featuring Lovlina Borgohain, Priya, and Kapil Pokhariya—round out a comprehensive day of competition.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Sept 2026, 05:59:36 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Today's Schedule! 3:58 AM Surfing: Men’s Shortboard (Round 3, Heat 2) 4:45 AM Archery: Compound Men’s Individual (1/16 Elimination) 5:25 AM Archery: Compound Men’s Individual (1/8 Elimination) 6:10 AM Shooting: Women’s 25m Pistol (Rapid Qualification) 6:10 AM Shooting: Women’s 25m Pistol Team (Final) 6:30 AM Shooting: Men’s Trap (Qualification, Day 2) 6:30 AM Shooting: Men’s Trap Team (Qualification, Day 2) 6:30 AM Shooting: Women’s Trap (Qualification, Day 2) 6:30 AM Shooting: Women’s Trap Team (Qualification, Day 2) 6:30 AM Sepaktakraw: Women’s Doubles (Preliminary Group B) 6:30 AM Tennis: Men’s Singles (Second Round) 6:30 AM Tennis: Men’s Singles (Second Round) 6:30 AM Volleyball: Men’s Team (Preliminary Pool C) 6:30 AM Squash: Women’s Team (Pool C) 6:46 AM Surfing: Men’s Shortboard (Round 3, Heat 8) 7:30 AM Tennis: Women’s Doubles (First Round) 7:30 AM Sailing: Men’s Skiff/49er (Opening Series) 7:30 AM Sailing: Men’s Dinghy/ILCA 7 (Qualification Series) 7:30 AM Sailing: Women’s Skiff/49er FX (Qualification Series) 7:30 AM Sailing: Women’s Dinghy/ILCA 6 (Qualification Series) 8:00 AM Kurash: Women’s -78kg (Second Round) 8:30 AM Squash: Men’s Team (Pool A) 8:30 AM Sailing: Mixed Dinghy/470 (Opening Series) 9:00 AM Tennis: Men’s Doubles (Second Round) 9:00 AM Tennis: Men’s Doubles (Second Round) 9:00 AM Tennis: Mixed Doubles (First Round) 9:26 AM Surfing: Men’s Shortboard (Quarter-finals) 9:45 AM Archery: Compound Women’s Individual (1/16 Elimination) 10:00 AM Cricket: Men’s Team (Quarter-final 2) 10:00 AM Boxing: Women’s 75kg (Round of 16) 10:25 AM Archery: Compound Women’s Individual (1/8 Elimination) 10:30 AM Sepaktakraw: Women’s Doubles (Semi-finals) 10:40 AM Kurash: Women’s -78kg (Semi-finals) 10:40 AM Sailing: Women’s Skiff/49er FX (Races 6, 7, 8) 10:40 AM Sailing: Girls’ Dinghy/ILCA 4 (Opening Series) 10:45 AM Shooting: Women’s 25m Pistol (Final) 11:30 AM Kurash: Women’s -78kg (Final) 12:00 PM Squash: Women’s Team (Pool C) 2:00 PM Squash: Men’s Team (Pool C) 2:15 PM Boxing: Women’s 60kg (Quarter-final) 2:35 PM Athletics: Women’s Discus Throw (Final) 3:09 PM Athletics: Mixed 4x100m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2) 3:30 PM Hockey: Men’s Pool A 3:45 PM Boxing: Men’s 90kg (Quarter-final) 3:53 PM Athletics: Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final) 4:03 PM Athletics: Men’s 400m Hurdles (Final) 4:17 PM Athletics: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase (Final) 4:30 PM Athletics: Men’s Long Jump (Final) 4:38 PM Athletics: Men’s 1500m (Final) 4:45 PM Athletics: Men’s Javelin Throw (Final) 4:50 PM Athletics: Women’s 800m (Round 1, Heat 1) 5:00 PM Athletics: Women’s 800m (Round 1, Heat 2) 5:13 PM Athletics: Women’s 5000m (Final) 6:01 PM Athletics: Men’s 4x400m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2) 6:34 PM Athletics: Women’s 4x100m Relay (Final)

28 Sept 2026, 12:46:01 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Archery- Jyothi Surekha Vennam Knocked Out! India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam has been knocked out of the Compound Women's Individual event after falling 146-150 to South Korea's Kang Yeonseo in the 1/8 eliminations. Jyothi, who had famously clinched the gold medal in this very event at the previous edition of the Asian Games, struggled to match a flawless display from her Korean opponent, who shot a clean sweep of 30s across multiple ends to secure the win.

28 Sept 2026, 12:34:03 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Squash- India Lead 1-0! India take the lead as Joshana Chinappa beat Japan's Erisa Sano in straight sets 11-1, 11-8, 11-9 in the women's squash team event. Sano tried putting up a fight in the third set, but Johsana was too clinical to give her an inch. Women's singles silver medallist Anahat Singh to face Satomi Watanabe in the second game.

28 Sept 2026, 12:20:13 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Squash- Joshana In Action! India's women's squash team starts their contest against Japan at Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena. First up is Joshana Chinappa, who has already taken a two-set lead against Erisa Sano, winning 11-1, 11-8. India have already beaten China 2-1 in the first-round match.

28 Sept 2026, 12:13:53 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Squash- Men's Team Win The First Match! India start their men's team campaign with a win in squash. The trio of Suraj Chan, Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar thrashed China 3-0 in the opening round. India's next challenge is South Korea. The match will start at 2:00PM.

28 Sept 2026, 11:52:24 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Kurash- Bronze For Pincky! Indian Kurash player Pincky Balhara settles for bronze medal at Asian Games after losing women's -78kg semifinal 0-5 to Korea's Sumin Mo.

28 Sept 2026, 11:23:26 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Esha Wins Silver! Esha Singh delivered a brilliant performance to secure the silver medal in the women's 25m Air Pistol event. After finishing tied with a score of 38, she edged through a tense shoot-off series with a 4+2 score to finish second behind China's Xiao Jiaruixuan.

28 Sept 2026, 11:17:04 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Esha To Fight For Gold Esha wins the shoot-off against Kim. The Indian shooter now will compete for the gold medal.

28 Sept 2026, 11:13:42 am IST Asian GameAsian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Another Shoot offs 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Another Shoot off Esha and Kim from North Korea will lock horns again in a shoot-off, after scoring the same in the second shoot-off.

28 Sept 2026, 11:10:51 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Second Shoot off Pure drama at the range! Esha and Kim fired identical 3/5 scores in the opening tie-breaker series, keeping the contest locked in a deadlock. The two competitors now head straight into a second shoot-off series to determine the final medal standings in a truly nerve-shredding climax. After a technical error both the shooters will have last shot at the target, making it a sudden death.

28 Sept 2026, 11:07:27 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Esha Singh In Shoot off

28 Sept 2026, 10:58:10 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Esha Singh leads After Series Four

28 Sept 2026, 10:50:51 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Esha Singh Leads After TheFirst Series

28 Sept 2026, 10:49:03 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Esha Starts Medal Conquest Action starts in the 25m air pistol women's individual event. Esha Singh is the lone contestant from India, as Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnabot failed to qualify for the finals.

28 Sept 2026, 10:37:08 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Boxing- Lovlina Assures Medal Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) assured herself of a second consecutive medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after securing a facile quarterfinal win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon. Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal.

28 Sept 2026, 10:12:08 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Tennis- Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale Knocked Out The Indian duo of Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina bowed out of the women's doubles competition after a tight, hard-fought defeat to Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva. The Indian pair started strongly, clinching the first set 7-5. However, their Kazakh opponents mounted a spirited comeback to take the second set 6-3, forcing the match into a tiebreak. Despite a gritty effort from Ankita and Rutuja, Kazakhstan sealed the tiebreak 10-5 to win the match.

28 Sept 2026, 10:03:40 am IST 🚨 Match Abandoned 🚨



The #INDvAFG Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final has been called off due to rain. #TeamIndia advance to the semi-final by virtue of higher seeding. #AsianGames — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2026

28 Sept 2026, 10:01:42 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Cricket- Match Washedout! Following the pattern of the first cricket quarterfinal between Pakistan and Hong Kong, India's clash against Afghanistan has also been officially called off due to adverse weather conditions, persistent rain, and a damp outfield. Consequently, India advances directly to the semifinals by virtue of their superior team rankings.

28 Sept 2026, 09:22:01 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Tennis- Ankita, Rutuja Lead India's Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale find themselves leading 1-0 after winning a tight first set 7-5 against their Kazakh opponents in women's doubles tennis.

28 Sept 2026, 09:14:58 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Esha Singh In Final Esha Singh has secured her spot in the final round of the women's 25m Air Pistol individual event, finishing in 8th place with a total score of 580-22x. Meanwhile, it is disappointment for both Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat, as they fail to qualify for the next round, finishing in the 11th and 30th positions respectively. India has officially missed out on the podium in the women's 25m Air Pistol team event.

28 Sept 2026, 09:07:36 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting Update! Absolute drama unfolded in the women's 25m Air Pistol qualification and team final as India lodged a formal appeal, paying a 50-euro fee after Rahi Sarnobat's final shot in Series 1 was registered as a frame hit. Unfortunately, the decision did not go in India's favor, leaving her with 39 points in the series.

28 Sept 2026, 08:52:39 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Manu Bhaker Knocked Out! Manu Bhaker is officially out of medal contention in the 25m Pistol Women's Individual event. She finished with a score of 579 and has slipped to 11th position, with only the top 8 advancing to the medal round. Meanwhile, Esha Singh currently stands at seventh place with 580 points. With other shooters still left to complete their rounds, her qualification now depends on their final scores.

28 Sept 2026, 08:38:12 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: India Women's Squash Team Defeat China 2-1 India's women's squash team kicked off their campaign in style, staging a brilliant comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over China. After Shameena Riaz dropped a five-game opening thriller to Yin Ziyuan (11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 14-12), Tanvi Khanna and Joshna Chinappa produced dominant straight-game performances to turn the tie around. India will face Japan later today to continue their group stage journey, while the men's team is now set to take on China in their opening pool game.

28 Sept 2026, 08:28:10 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Kurash- Pincky Balhara Secures Semifinal Spot! India has secured its first major medal assurance of the day as 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Pincky Balhara delivered a dominant performance. Balhara outclassed South Korea's Asian Championships silver medalist Lim Garam 3-0 in the women's -78kg quarterfinal. With this clinical victory, she books her place in the semifinals and officially guarantees India another medal!

28 Sept 2026, 08:21:37 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Neeru Leads the Way In shooting, Neeru continues her stellar form, maintaining her grip at the top of the women's individual trap standings after following up her back-to-back 24s with another 24 today. Meanwhile, in the men's trap event, Rizvi shot a 24 in his third series, though earlier scores of 20 and 21 leave him working to climb from 27th place.

28 Sept 2026, 08:07:01 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Men's Volleyball- India Win 3-0! India has sealed the match by taking the third set 25-21, completing a comprehensive straight-set victory over Hong Kong (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) to secure a commanding start in men's volleyball.

28 Sept 2026, 07:43:00 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Squash- India Women Trail 0-1! India's women's team has gotten off to a challenging start in the squash tie against China, falling behind 0-1. In the opening match, Shameena Riaz fought valiantly but suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against Yi, leaving India with ground to make up as Tanvi prepares to take the court next.

28 Sept 2026, 07:40:51 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Men's Cricket- Rain Threat Looms! Dark clouds are hovering over Nagoya as India prepares for their high-stakes Asian Games quarterfinal showdown against Afghanistan. According to BBC Weather forecasts, the rain threat is persistent throughout the afternoon and evening, with precipitation chances hovering between 63% and 74%. What happens if the match gets washed out? Read our explainer to know.

28 Sept 2026, 07:37:40 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Men's Volleyball- India Lead 2-0! India has doubled its lead against Hong Kong in men's volleyball by winning the second straight set. Mirroring the opening set, India maintained a narrow lead throughout. If India wins the third set, they will seal the match.

28 Sept 2026, 07:32:53 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Kabaddi Players Receives Warm Welcome After Winning Gold! VIDEO | "Had no pressure. We went in determined to win gold and did it," says Kabaddi player Manisha Kumari.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/AuxWfOJko4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2026

28 Sept 2026, 07:26:32 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Sepak Takraw Update! It's all square and deeply intense as India and Japan lock horns in the sepak takraw women's doubles. Japan drew first blood by clinching a closely contested opening set 15-11. Refusing to back down, the Indian pair mounted a stellar comeback in the second set, dominating the floor to seal it 15-9.

28 Sept 2026, 07:23:18 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Tejaswin Shankar On His Campaign! 🥉 to cap off Asian games. 4 Decs this year all >100 points better than last year. Thanks everyone for the wishes and support ❤️! It was a decent end to the year (except for a sh*t discus) 😬!

See you next year stronger, faster and fitter ! #jaihind #AsianGamesNagoya #teamindia pic.twitter.com/VM9OlhnEhX — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) September 28, 2026

28 Sept 2026, 07:19:00 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Tennis- Matches Delayed Due To Rain! Tennis action has been delayed due to rain. Sumit Nagal is set to represent India in men's singles, while Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina will lock horns with Kazakh players in the women's doubles first round.

28 Sept 2026, 07:10:20 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- India Is Placed At Third India is placed third, trailing South Korea and China. After scoring 864 in Sunday's precision round, the Indian team has added series scores of 97, 96, and 99 in the rapid rounds of the Women's 25m Air Pistol Team Final.

28 Sept 2026, 07:05:44 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Men's Volleyball- India Leas 1-0 India has taken the lead, winning the first set 25-22. The fight for the first set was fierce, with both teams giving their best; India edged past Hong Kong in the final moments.

28 Sept 2026, 06:37:48 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Shooting- Manu Bhaker Wraps Up Rapid Stage Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has successfully completed the rapid stage of the Women's 25m Pistol qualification, finishing with a total score of 579. She is currently placed eighth and remains unlikely to qualify for the final.

28 Sept 2026, 06:23:27 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Emotional Sindhu On Her Campaign! I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had… pic.twitter.com/xD2IBNWyQi — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 27, 2026

28 Sept 2026, 06:12:49 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 10: Indian Archers Shine in Early Eliminations! Indian archers started the day with wins. In the 1/16 eliminations, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav put on a masterclass to comfortably defeat Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137, shooting four straight 30s after an opening 29. Meanwhile, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru held his nerve in a tight 1/16 clash against Indonesia's Sostar Andaru Rinaldi, squeezing through with a 144-142 victory. That set up a blockbuster domestic showdown in the 1/8 eliminations, where Thirumuru edged past Jadhav in a thriller 149-148, capitalizing on a brilliant finish to advance further in the individual bracket.