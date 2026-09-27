Campus Vandalism, Highway Blockade: What We Know About The LPU Protest And Rape Claim

LPU students protested early Sunday and blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway following unverified social media claims about the alleged rape of a G3 hostel resident.
Police said an FIR was being registered against an unknown person and that CCTV footage, forensic evidence and phone data would be examined as part of the investigation.
The protest also involved demands concerning the university’s boys’ and girls’ hostels, while police said the situation was under control and legal action would be taken over property damage.
Students of a private university in Phagwara held a massive protest and went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday following unverified reports on social media about the alleged rape of a female student.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora told PTI that police have no information of any such crime.
What Did Police Say About The Alleged Rape?
Videos circulating on social media showed students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) damaging window panes, flower pots and even putting some objects on fire. The students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway, as per PTI report.
Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1:45 am and blocked a road.
Asked about the unverified claim of an alleged rape with a female student that was circulating on social media, Toora told reporters, "When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here".
"We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," the SSP said.
Naveen Singla, DIG Jalandhar Range, told ANI that the FIR was being registered against an unknown person as the complaint did not identify the alleged accused. The complaint mentions that the alleged rape involved a female student residing in the G3 hostel, while her identity and other details would be established as part of the investigation.
“Early this morning at 2 AM, a large number of LPU students blocked the National Highway here. Their primary demand was that three days ago a girl from the G3 hostel was raped, and no action had been taken regarding this until now. We have received their statement. We have initiated the registration of an FIR,” he said.
The police will examine CCTV footage and other available evidence, besides conducting forensic and phone-data analysis, Singla said. He added that a special investigation team would be formed to conduct the probe and identify the accused. The investigation would also be carried out in consultation with student representatives, according to the police officer.
Singla said the students had raised other demands related to the boys' and girls' hostels as well. A meeting between student representatives and the university management was scheduled for 12 pm to discuss these demands.
In a message to students, LPU urged them to disregard the “rumours” and assured them that the campus remained safe and secure.
What Are LPU Students Demanding?
An assessment of the property damage is being done and necessary legal action will be taken, Toora said.
Replying to a question, the SSP said students have stated that their issues are not redressed properly.
A heavy police force has been deployed at the university, with police stating that the situation is now under control.
Students had also damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims that two female students allegedly committed suicide on the campus.
What Happened At Chitkara University?
A late night protest broke out at Chitkara University in Punjab's Patiala district after rumours about a “ghost” and two allegedly missing female students spread on social media, prompting hundreds of students to gather on campus.
Police and university authorities later said there was no evidence that any students were missing, while an inquiry was launched into the rumours and the subsequent unrest, according to media reports.
Students alleged that a female student had died by suicide on the campus and claimed that her spirit was haunting people staying in the hostel. University officials rejected the claim.