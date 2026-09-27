Opposition To Meet On September 30, Push For CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal Amid SIR Row

INDIA bloc parties are set to meet on September 30 to discuss coordinated political action over the Election Commission and the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.
Opposition leaders are seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and are preparing a fresh notice in Parliament, while also raising demands over the CEC selection process and SIR.
The Election Commission has rejected claims of an internal rift, saying differing views are part of institutional deliberations and that its decisions, including SIR-related ones, were approved unanimously.
Opposition INDIA bloc parties are likely to meet in the national capital on September 30 to discuss their strategy on the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and other issues. They indicated that a discussion on coordinated protests is also likely.
The proposed meeting comes amid increased coordination between opposition parties following reports of differences within the Election Commission over aspects of the SIR exercise and growing demands for removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Why Is Opposition Seeking Gyanesh Kumar's Removal?
The opposition parties are likely to discuss ways to mount an organised campaign on the issue, according to PTI. Several INDIA bloc leaders have called for opposition parties, civil society groups and people at large to come together against concerns surrounding the electoral process.
Trinamool Congress national joint secretary Derek O'Brien said the demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal would remain central to the opposition campaign. Other demands, including changes in the CEC selection process and opposition to the SIR, would also be pursued.
"First, GK (Gyanesh Kumar) has to GO. Certain other demands have been raised as well. Those demands are very much in place, including how a CEC is selected and how SIR was a fraud. We will work unitedly, purposefully and swiftly," O'Brien said.
Opposition parties are also working on a fresh notice for Kumar's removal, which is likely to be submitted in both Houses of Parliament after being vetted by legal experts. This would be the opposition's third such attempt.
What Has Election Commission Said?
The latest mobilisation follows a news report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on 14 occasions over decisions and orders related to the SIR exercise.
The Election Commission has maintained that differing views and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations. The poll body has asserted that its orders have full legal sanction and follow statutory procedures.
After its first meeting following reports claiming differences between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners, the poll panel said in a statement that the letters sent by commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary pertained to an officer on deputation, rather than policy or IT division matters.
Earlier, 23 political parties and an Independent MP had jointly approached the Chief Justice of India over the SIR process and other election-related issues, underlining the broader opposition coordination on the matter.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), an outfit active on youth- and education-related issues, has also announced a nationwide protest seeking the CEC's resignation. It warned of "Jantar Mantar 2.0" if Kumar refuses to resign.