Schools Shut, All 50 Districts On Alert: What We Know About The Bangkok Floods

Days of heavy rain have caused severe flooding across Bangkok, affecting around 52,000 households and forcing nearly 4,900 people into temporary shelters.
Flooding has been particularly severe near Bangkok's canals, with more than 330mm of rain recorded in some areas and residents reporting extensive damage to homes, roads and businesses.
Authorities have declared all 50 districts disaster-affected areas, opened temporary shelters and deployed emergency teams to pump out floodwater, while further rain remains a concern.
Thousands of residents in Bangkok were forced into temporary shelters after days of heavy rain flooded homes, roads and businesses across Thailand's capital, with authorities declaring all 50 districts disaster-affected areas. Nearly 4,900 people had been evacuated and about 52,000 households affected by Sunday, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, according to Al Jazeera.
How Severe Is The Flooding?
More than 330mm of rain fell in some parts of Bangkok between September 24 and 27, leaving major roads submerged and water entering homes and shops. Residents in several areas were forced to wade through floodwater, while some vehicles were left partly submerged.
The flooding was particularly severe around Bangkok's canal network, where water levels remained high as authorities worked to drain affected areas. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt warned residents against unnecessary travel as several roads remained flooded.
The rainfall began on Thursday and continued for several days, overwhelming drainage systems. Residents told AFP that the flooding appeared worse than usual, with one resident saying his house had remained underwater for about 30 hours. Another resident said she had been sleeping on a table for two days while trying to protect her belongings from rising water.
The flooding comes during Thailand's peak rainy season. The scale of the inundation has also prompted comparisons with the country's severe 2011 floods, which killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.
Sittipunt said the crisis "poses a risk to people's lives" and could damage public and private property, and added that the situation was most severe near canals, according to ABC News.
Sittipunt said, according to Al Jazeera, that the eastern parts of Bangkok had suffered the worst flooding and cautioned that another spell of rain was expected on Saturday. He said the water levels were likely to fall after the rainfall eased, while municipal authorities continued efforts to clear the floodwater as quickly as possible.
“The rain keeps falling and we are doing our best. We are trying to pump the water out, but the water in canals are full,” he said on social media. “The risk areas are those who live near canals. Every canal is now filled.”
What Are Authorities Doing?
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has established hundreds of temporary shelters, with schools being used to accommodate displaced residents. The army has also been assisting with shelters and field kitchens, while officials have been working to accelerate drainage from flooded areas, according to ABC News.
Bangkok authorities declared all 50 districts disaster-affected areas to speed up relief and assistance. Residents in flood-prone areas were advised to move belongings and vehicles to higher ground and avoid unnecessary travel.
More rain was forecast for Sunday, although authorities expected rainfall to ease from Monday. Officials said the floodwaters could take several days to drain if significant additional rainfall was avoided.