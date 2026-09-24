"We Have Suffered Disproportionately," Nepal Seeks Climate Justice At UN After Bhotekoshi Floods

Nepal has called on world leaders to deliver “climate justice” as the country struggles to recover from devastating Bhotekoshi floods that have killed more than 1,400 people and left around 6,000 missing. Addressing the High-Level Event on Climate Action during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said the disaster was not a local tragedy but a consequence of a global climate crisis Nepal had contributed little to creating.