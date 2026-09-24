Column | Security Implications Of Pakistan’s Internal Crisis

So, what would a typical politician in Pakistan do in such circumstances? The answer is simple: collaborate with its army to cook up an external crisis. For instance, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, at different points in Pakistan’s history, willingly collaborated with the army leadership to play the national security card to consolidate his political position. Such scheming becomes easier for Pakistan when they start believing that they have the backing of the US with other geopolitical conditions favouring them. As of now, Pakistan is undoubtedly in the good books of the US, due to its mediating role in the US-Iran crisis. The Iranians too seem to be relying on Pakistan to keep channels of communication open with the US. It would not be entirely wrong to assume, but Pakistan is also aware that the bilateral relations between India and the US is not in the best state of affairs.