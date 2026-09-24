Blue Tigers Gear Up In Bengaluru Ahead Of September 25 Friendly

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:

Ahead of their international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 25, 2026, the Panama national football team hit the pitch for their training session. Coach Thomas Christiansen's squad sweated it out with 18 players present on the field. Several members arrived late due to staggered travel from various global leagues, while three players, including defender Jose Cordoba, withdrew due to injuries. Despite the depleted numbers and disrupted arrivals, the CONCACAF side geared up sharply for the encounter. Meanwhile, head coach Khalid Jamil’s Indian side fine-tuned their strategies, aiming to leverage home conditions and spring a tactical surprise against the 44th-ranked World Cup participants.

image Prefer on Google
India vs Panama International football Friendly
India's football team coach Khalid Jamil, right, with team players during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
1/7
Indias football team coach Khalid Jamil
India's football team coach Khalid Jamil, right, with team players during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
2/7
India vs Panama International football
India's football team players during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
3/7
India vs Panama 2026 football friendly
India's football team player Ryan Williams during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
4/7
Blue Tigers vs Los Canaleros
India's football team coach Khalid Jamil, front left, with team players during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
5/7
India vs Panama Bengaluru
India's football team goalkeeper Albino Gomes, left, in action as team Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, right, looks on during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
6/7
India vs Panama football match
India's football team players during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
7/7
Indias football team Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
India's football team Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, centre, with team mates during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories