Blue Tigers Gear Up In Bengaluru Ahead Of September 25 Friendly

P Photo Webdesk 24 September 2026 5:53 pm Published at: 24 September 2026 5:53 pm Updated on:

Ahead of their international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 25, 2026, the Panama national football team hit the pitch for their training session. Coach Thomas Christiansen's squad sweated it out with 18 players present on the field. Several members arrived late due to staggered travel from various global leagues, while three players, including defender Jose Cordoba, withdrew due to injuries. Despite the depleted numbers and disrupted arrivals, the CONCACAF side geared up sharply for the encounter. Meanwhile, head coach Khalid Jamil’s Indian side fine-tuned their strategies, aiming to leverage home conditions and spring a tactical surprise against the 44th-ranked World Cup participants.