Restricted Entry In Delhi Parks After Sunset Post Astha Kunj Gang-Rape

DDA has ordered immediate security measures at its parks following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old at Astha Kunj near Kalkaji Mandir.
Parks with multiple gates will have controlled entry after sunset, alongside additional CCTV cameras, lighting, security personnel and night patrols.
A wider safety audit will assess lighting, security, patrolling and cleanliness, while DDA will coordinate with Delhi Police, RWAs and other stakeholders.
Days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at Astha Kunj near Kalkaji Mandir, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has ordered tighter security at its parks across the city, including controlled entry after sunset, additional CCTV cameras and lighting, and increased night patrolling.
The directions, issued by the DDA Vice Chairman, are to be implemented immediately as the authority begins a wider, time-bound safety audit of its parks. Officials have been asked to identify vulnerable areas and strengthen security without waiting for the audit to conclude.
DDA Orders Controlled Entry, More CCTV And Lighting
DDA parks with multiple entry gates will shift to controlled access during late hours. After sunset and until closing time, visitors will be allowed to enter through selected gates, while security personnel and field staff have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance during evening and night hours.
The authority will also conduct an assessment to identify dark and poorly lit stretches. Additional lights, floodlights and other illumination will be installed wherever required.
CCTV surveillance will be expanded, particularly at main entry points and other vulnerable locations, to improve monitoring and enable quicker responses to incidents.
Additional security personnel will be deployed at vulnerable gates and poorly lit areas based on risk assessments. Trained security staff may also be deployed at locations considered particularly sensitive.
The DDA has ordered closer monitoring of guards, including checks on attendance, patrolling and performance through field inspections. Night patrolling around parks will also be increased, with the authority coordinating with relevant agencies for additional bike patrols.
The directions also call for closer coordination with the Delhi Police. Suspicious or illegal activity noticed inside or around DDA parks is to be reported promptly.
Astha Kunj Incident Triggers Wider Safety Audit
The measures follow the alleged gang rape of the teenager at Astha Kunj on Monday evening, which has raised questions about security arrangements at public parks after dark.
According to police as cited by media reports, the girl had gone to Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend before the two entered the park. Three men allegedly approached them posing as policemen, threatened them and separated the two before allegedly sexually assaulting the girl. All three accused have been arrested, police said.
Following the incident, Resident Welfare Associations and other local stakeholders are also being brought into efforts to strengthen vigilance and community-based safety.
The DDA has directed that safety information boards be installed at all its parks within seven days. The boards will carry park rules, emergency contact numbers and public safety guidelines. Visitors will also be advised to remain in well-lit areas during evening hours.
The immediate measures will run alongside a comprehensive safety audit ordered after the Astha Kunj incident. On the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the audit is scheduled to begin on Thursday and be completed within a week. It will examine lighting, security arrangements, patrolling and cleanliness.
For DDA parks, however, officials have been told not to wait for the audit to finish. Controlled access through selected gates after sunset, additional CCTV cameras and lighting, more security personnel, stricter monitoring of guards and increased night patrolling are to begin immediately.
The DDA said it would work with the Delhi Police, RWAs and other stakeholders to strengthen safety and ensure that its parks remain accessible to women, children, senior citizens and other visitors.