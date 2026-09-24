Column | Crackdown on Unsafe Practices Must, But Law Must Be Followed

An order cannot necessarily be justified merely by stating that suspension is being undertaken “in the interest of public health”. The proviso requires reasons to be recorded. That necessarily suggests that the authority must demonstrate the factual basis for its conclusion that immediate intervention was necessary. The Bombay High Court, in the case of Saraswati Milk Products and the case of Akshay Dairy Farm, draws an important line between regulatory non-compliance and circumstances warranting immediate regulatory intervention. The court made it clear that the mere finding of deficiencies during an inspection does not, by itself, justify bypassing the ordinary statutory mechanism of an improvement notice. Where the deficiencies are capable of being rectified and the material does not disclose an emergent threat to public health, the authority is required to follow the prescribed process.