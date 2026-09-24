Gen Z Voters Left Out Of Electoral Rolls Due To Revision Delays: Report

The annual Summary Revision of electoral rolls for 2026-27 has missed its usual May-June announcement window.
Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have reportedly pushed for the SSR to resume.
The delay could affect the routine January final-roll timeline and the timely inclusion of newly eligible voters.
The annual Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, which allows newly eligible voters including 18-year-olds to be added to the voter list, has missed its usual May-June announcement window for the 2026-27 cycle amid reported differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A report by The Economic Times said the exercise has not resumed since the 2024 cycle, after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched in Bihar in 2025. According to the report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have pushed for the annual revision to resume, while Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sought a legal opinion on whether an SSR was necessary amid the ongoing SIR exercises.
The delay could affect the conventional timeline for publishing final electoral rolls in January and, in particular, the timely enrolment of Gen Z voters who have recently turned 18.
Why Has The Annual Electoral Roll Revision Been Delayed?
The SSR is an annual process through which electoral rolls are updated, including the addition of newly eligible voters and the correction of discrepancies in existing entries. The Economic Times reported that the exercise, followed across states since 1958, was not carried out in 2025-26 amid the expansion of the SIR exercise.
Sandhu and Joshi have reportedly argued that completion of an SIR should not automatically replace the annual SSR. They cited the ECI's own electoral-roll manual and maintained that the annual process remains necessary to add new voters and update existing rolls.
The disagreement reportedly went far enough for Kumar to seek a legal view on whether an SSR should be undertaken alongside the SIR. The two Election Commissioners are learnt to have reiterated their position in favour of restoring the annual revision, according to The Economic Times.
The delay also matters because the electoral system has four qualifying dates — January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 — allowing citizens who turn 18 during the year to seek inclusion without waiting for the next annual cycle.
Under the usual schedule, the SSR is announced around May-June. State Chief Electoral Officers then undertake pre-revision work, followed by publication of draft rolls and a period for claims and objections before the final rolls are published, conventionally in January.
With the 2026-27 process yet to be announced, the subsequent stages are also running behind schedule. This could have implications for states due to hold Assembly elections in 2027, particularly those where electoral-roll revision is already being carried out through the SIR.
Internal ECI Differences Extend Beyond SSR
The reported disagreement over SSR comes against the backdrop of wider differences within the three-member Election Commission over the SIR.
An Indian Express investigation published on September 23 reported that Sandhu and Joshi had formally recorded objections at least 14 times over a 10-month period to decisions and orders they said were taken or issued without their knowledge. The objections reportedly covered issues including the addition of new voters, deletion of names and access to the electoral-roll database.
The ECI has not disputed the existence, dates or contents of the 14 notes cited by The Indian Express, but has described them as “suggestions” and maintained that decisions taken by the Commission over the past year were unanimous.
The reported differences have also spilled into administrative matters. According to The Economic Times, the annual performance reports of nearly 50 officials and Deputy Election Commissioners have remained pending because they have not been collectively signed by all three members of the Commission. Some officials have reportedly approached the Commissioners seeking clearance of their reports.
The delay in the SSR therefore extends beyond the question of when new voters will be added to the rolls. It also raises questions about whether the traditional January timeline for final electoral rolls can be maintained in the 2026-27 cycle, particularly as the ECI simultaneously undertakes SIR exercises in multiple states.
For first-time voters, the immediate issue is straightforward: if the annual revision remains delayed, citizens who have become eligible to vote may have to wait longer for their names to be incorporated into the electoral rolls.