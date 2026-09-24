Gen Z Voters Left Out Of Electoral Rolls Due To Revision Delays: Report

A report by The Economic Times said the exercise has not resumed since the 2024 cycle, after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched in Bihar in 2025. According to the report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have pushed for the annual revision to resume, while Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sought a legal opinion on whether an SSR was necessary amid the ongoing SIR exercises.