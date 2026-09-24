Inside ECI Controversies: What Happens When Election Commissioners Disagree

Fresh questions over the Election Commission of India’s internal functioning have triggered an opposition attack after a report said election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected to key decisions, including those related to the Special Intensive Revision process. Opposition parties then sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and Supreme Court intervention, while also questioning the integrity of the poll process. The Election Commission rejected the charge of one-sided decision-making and said internal differences are part of its deliberations, but it maintained that its formal decisions are unanimous. The Bharatiya Janata Party distanced itself from the controversy.