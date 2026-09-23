Former EC Questions Legality Of SIR Procedures, Seeks Clarity On Form 6 Changes

Lavasa said the poll panel should release the complete trail of those exchanges. He wanted clarity on whether Sandhu and Joshi backed the same stand on each issue, whether the Commission weighed their views and whether they finally accepted the decisions or were overruled. "If an opinion has been expressed by somebody in a communication, the Election Commission took note of that before arriving at a decision, that is for the Election Commission to explain by giving full facts and record," he said.