Akhilesh Yadav Questions ECI Credibility After Report On Election Commissioners’ SIR Objections

Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Election Commission’s credibility after a report said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months.
Yadav alleged systematic deletion of SP-supporting voters, while the Election Commission said its decisions, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of all three commissioners.
Yadav also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over demolition drives in Ayodhya, saying the SP does not oppose Ram Temple development but objects to the displacement of local residents.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday questioned the credibility of the Election Commission after an Indian Express report said two Election Commissioners had repeatedly raised objections over decisions linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and electoral-roll procedures. Yadav alleged that voters supporting his party had been “systematically deleted” from electoral rolls and claimed that complaints raised by the SP had not resulted in corrective action.
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the reported objections raised questions about public trust in the poll panel. He alleged that “rampant malpractice” had taken place during by-elections and said the SP had previously brought the issue to the Commission’s attention.
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Deletion Of SP Voters
Referring to the Indian Express report, Yadav said officials had written letters raising concerns multiple times over a 10-month period.
“The Election Commission claims it will strengthen democracy. When such things are happening within the Election Commission itself, where can one place their trust?” he said.
Yadav alleged that voters supporting the Samajwadi Party had been removed from electoral rolls in a systematic manner. He also claimed that the party had approached the Election Commission over the alleged deletions but that no action was taken against those responsible.
The Indian Express report published Wednesday said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process and electoral-roll procedures.
The Election Commission, however, disputed any suggestion of a division within the poll panel over SIR. According to media reports, ECI sources said decisions of the Commission, including those concerning the revision exercise, were taken unanimously with the approval of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and both Election Commissioners.
Yadav Targets UP Govt Over Ayodhya Demolitions
Yadav also broadened his criticism to the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of arbitrary governance and using demolition drives in ways he said undermined constitutional values.
“The government is acting arbitrarily. It is dismantling every system,” he said, alleging that the administration was undermining people’s dignity and self-respect.
On Ayodhya, Yadav said the SP had never opposed the construction of the Ram Temple and would not oppose its development in the future. He instead accused the BJP government of displacing local residents through demolition drives.
“We have never wanted to be an obstacle in the development of the Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nor will we ever be in the future,” he said.
Yadav alleged that homes and properties of poor residents had been demolished and claimed that some affected residents had subsequently vowed not to vote for the BJP.