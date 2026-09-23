Delhi Sees Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal Since 2002: What It Means For Weather Next

Delhi's Southwest Monsoon withdrawal on September 23 is the earliest since 2002.
Drier weather is expected, although isolated showers can still occur after the withdrawal is declared.
Delhi's AQI has deteriorated in recent days, adding another concern as the city moves towards the post-monsoon period.
The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from Delhi on Wednesday, September 23, marking the earliest retreat from the national capital since 2002, when it withdrew on September 20, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The monsoon has also withdrawn from most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The IMD said drier weather is expected to gradually set in across Delhi and other parts of northwestern India as the monsoon moves away.
Why Is Delhi’s Monsoon Withdrawal Significant?
The September 23 withdrawal is earlier than the revised normal withdrawal period for northwest India, which begins around September 17, according to the IMD. The monsoon normally retreats gradually from northwestern India before moving towards other parts of the country, with most of the country generally seeing withdrawal by around October 15.
The IMD's withdrawal line currently passes through Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Dholpur, Udaipur, Deesa and Naliya, among other places.
However, the withdrawal of the monsoon does not mean that rain will immediately stop across Delhi. The IMD considers factors including a sustained break in rainfall, falling moisture levels and the development of an anticyclone in the lower atmosphere before declaring a withdrawal. Further retreat also requires a continued spell of dry weather and a clear, connected pattern of withdrawal, as per IMD.
Delhi has seen significant variation in the timing of monsoon withdrawal over the years. While the monsoon retreated on September 20 in 2002, it remained over the capital until October 17 in 2013. In 2016, withdrawal was recorded on October 8, while in 2024 it took place on October 2.
What Will Delhi Weather Be Like After Monsoon Withdrawal?
As the monsoon moves away, rainfall generally decreases and weather becomes drier across areas from which it has withdrawn. However, isolated showers can still occur because local weather systems may continue to produce rain.
For Delhi and adjoining areas, the IMD's September 23 forecast showed no weather warning from September 23 to 29. This means the immediate outlook is towards relatively drier conditions rather than a complete end to rainfall.
The monsoon's withdrawal also comes as Delhi's air quality has begun to deteriorate. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the city's 24-hour average AQI rose from 118 on September 19 to 160 on September 20, 169 on September 21 and 178 on September 22. It stood at 151 on Wednesday morning.
The transition away from the monsoon therefore marks the beginning of a drier phase for Delhi, although occasional rain remains possible. At the same time, the worsening air quality signals the start of the seasonal shift towards Delhi's winter pollution period.