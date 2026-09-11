Will Delhi Rain Batter BRICS: IMD Warns Of Heavy Showers Amid Traffic Curbs

The IMD forecast moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across most parts of Delhi on Friday afternoon.
Delhi Traffic Police enforced traffic regulations across more than 35 central Delhi roads and 22 diversion points for the BRICS Summit.
More rain spells are predicted for September 12 and 13 as the BRICS Summit begins at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.
Delhi faces a fresh weather-and-traffic squeeze on Friday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning in northern Delhi over the next hour, followed by moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning across most parts of the city over the next three hours.
The alert lands as the BRICS summit is underway in the capital. Traffic restrictions are already affect central Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police advisory covers 2 pm to 8.30 pm on September 11 and diverts traffic away from routes used by summit delegates.
A tall order for the capital city, which already struggles with waterlogging and traffic jams during rains, and will now have to host an international event with global delegates arriving while maintaining smooth traffic flow in the city during heavy showers.
Weather Forecast Details
Wet weather will continue across September 12 and 13. On Saturday, the opening day of the summit, the IMD projects one or two spells of very light to light rain with lightning and thunder across several areas between early morning and forenoon. Fresh showers of light to moderate intensity will then follow from evening to night.
Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said the rain is linked to the monsoon axis passing over the city. “In the north, since the monsoon axis will quickly move down, easterlies will take over from tomorrow (Friday) onwards; parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are expected to receive a passing spell of moderate rains in the afternoon and evening hours starting tomorrow (Friday) into the weekend. Although these spells are going to be mostly localised, with general coverage of 30-40%, not everyone in the plains will receive rain from this spell,” Dahiya said as per news reports.
Temperature And Air Quality
Delhi’s maximum temperature on Thursday was 36.6°C. With rain expected over the next two days, the maximum is likely to dip and stay below 33°C from Saturday.
Air quality had worsened after a dry spell. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 134 on Thursday. That was in the “moderate” category and Delhi’s highest reading since July 19, when it was 171.
The pollution watchdog groups index readings into six tiers. An AQI of 0 to 50 ranks as "good" and 51 to 100 counts as "satisfactory", while scores from 101 to 200 fall under "moderate". Higher readings of 201 to 300 indicate "poor" air, 301 to 400 denote "very poor" quality and anything above 400 is marked "severe".
Summit Traffic Restrictions
Traffic curbs begin this afternoon. As the BRICS Summit 2026 gets underway at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, restrictions and diversions will come into force across several key roads in central Delhi.
The Delhi Traffic Police advisory covers 2 pm to 8.30 pm on September 11. Traffic will be regulated at 22 diversion points, and restrictions are likely on more than 35 roads.
Major roads under regulation include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, K.G. Marg, PWD Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.
At Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg will not be allowed beyond the junction. At Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, commercial vehicles will not be allowed beyond the junction towards W-Point.
Diversions will also be in place at Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout and Vande Mataram Marg. Advance signage has been placed at key junctions including ITO. Commuters have been advised to plan journeys in advance, avoid restricted corridors and use public transport wherever possible.
Drainage Preparations Ahead
The city has also prepared for flooding. Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, the Delhi government established joint multi-agency emergency drainage protocols for the summit corridor between the venue and Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Preparations began a week earlier. On September 5, 2026, the Chief Secretary ordered the Additional Chief Secretary (Irrigation & Flood Control) alongside Delhi PWD to inspect flood-prone spots, existing drain networks and contingency pumping setups across marked corridors.
Dewatering squads face strict response timelines. Under flood-control rules, PWD workers must run portable extraction pumps whenever standing water touches 6 to 8 inches inside underpasses. Both PWD and MCD readied quick-action units and staff to drain major roads, tunnels and sunken passages within an hour of heavy rain.