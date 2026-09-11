Will Delhi Rain Batter BRICS: IMD Warns Of Heavy Showers Amid Traffic Curbs

Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said the rain is linked to the monsoon axis passing over the city. “In the north, since the monsoon axis will quickly move down, easterlies will take over from tomorrow (Friday) onwards; parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are expected to receive a passing spell of moderate rains in the afternoon and evening hours starting tomorrow (Friday) into the weekend. Although these spells are going to be mostly localised, with general coverage of 30-40%, not everyone in the plains will receive rain from this spell,” Dahiya said as per news reports.