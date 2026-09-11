Saharanpur Mosque Demolition: Allahabad HC Stays Recovery Of ₹6.41 Crore, Seeks UP Govt Response

The Allahabad High Court has stayed recovery of ₹6.41 crore in damages from the committee of a mosque demolished at the Saharanpur Collectorate.
The court has sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration.
The mosque, claimed by the administration to be unauthorised government-land construction, was demolished between September 5 and 6.
The Allahabad High Court has stayed the recovery of ₹6.41 crore in damages from the committee of a mosque demolished at the Saharanpur Collectorate complex, while seeking a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 12.
A single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal passed the interim order on September 11 after the mosque committee challenged the demolition and the recovery proceedings.
What Is The Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Case?
The dispute centres on a mosque located inside the Saharanpur Collectorate complex, with the administration claiming that the structure stood on government land and had been built without authorisation.
The Revenue Department initiated action in March 2025 following a complaint by former Bajrang Dal provincial convener Vikas Tyagi. According to the administration, the structure occupied 315 square metres of Collectorate land recorded under Khasra No. 539. Officials claimed the site originally housed an old rest house that was subsequently converted into a religious structure without permission.
The mosque committee, however, maintained that the structure was more than 100 years old and was a Waqf property.
On July 16, 2026, the City Magistrate's Court ordered the eviction of the structure and imposed damages of ₹6.41 crore. The mosque committee challenged the order before the District Judge's court, but its petition was dismissed on September 2, with the district court upholding the City Magistrate's decision.
Mosque Demolished Amid Heavy Security
The disputed structure was demolished between the late night of September 5 and the early hours of September 6, after the administration sealed the main gates of the Collectorate and deployed heavy security forces.
The demolition followed the district court's September 2 decision. The mosque committee subsequently approached the Allahabad High Court, arguing that the demolition was illegal and had been carried out without adequate notice.
In its September 11 order, the High Court did not rule on the legality of the demolition itself but stayed the recovery of the ₹6.41 crore damages from the mosque committee while seeking a response from the state government and administration.
The matter will next be heard on October 12.