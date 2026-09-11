IRGC Attacks US Unmanned Vessel In Hormuz; Two Ships Hit

Iran's IRGC said its naval forces struck a US Saildrone-type unmanned vessel at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.
The reported attack comes amid continued Iranian attacks and harassment of vessels and sharply reduced commercial traffic through the waterway.
Hormuz is a critical global energy chokepoint, with further disruption potentially affecting oil supplies, shipping and prices.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked a US unmanned vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, while two other ships were also hit, according to reports, in another escalation around the strategically important waterway.
Reuters has reported that Iran and the US have been involved in the largest wave of attacks on shipping since the war began, with Iran saying it attacked 10 ships after the US struck five Iranian tankers.
What Happened In The Strait Of Hormuz?
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its navy struck a US “Saildrone-type” unmanned vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, “thwarting its aggressive mission”.
Naval Today reported that the US Navy has previously deployed Saildrone unmanned surface vessels in the Middle East, including through Task Force 59, which has tested autonomous systems for maritime surveillance and other missions.
The Saildrone Explorer was among the unmanned systems tested by US Naval Forces Central Command in the Arabian Gulf in 2022, as the Navy expanded its use of autonomous platforms in the region. This isn't just an arbitrary commercial drone — Saildrone has been used by the US Navy in the region.
Saildrone is a US company that develops unmanned surface vehicles for maritime surveillance, intelligence, data collection and other missions. Its platforms can carry sensors such as radar and cameras, depending on the mission.
Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz Important?
The episode also fits a broader pattern. The Strait of Hormuz has long been points of friction between Iran and the United States.
CENTCOM forces said they have redirected 96 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance of the blockade. More than 50 vessels supporting humanitarian aid have been allowed to pass.
IRGC attacks, attempted attacks, and/or harassment activity persisted. These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels, as per UKMTO report. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels, with a modest uptick from recent lows, yet still below baseline.
Tehran is facing one of the Islamic Republic’s toughest economic pressures in decades after years of coping with sanctions, according to Iranian insiders and regional sources. A US naval blockade and intensified sanctions are squeezing oil exports, limiting access to foreign currency and putting increasing pressure on the country’s economy, Reuters reported.
Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, and the escalation comes when shipping through the waterway is already severely reduced. Before the war, roughly 125 large commercial vessels a day passed through the strait, while current traffic has fallen to single digits. The waterway previously handled about one-fifth of global daily crude oil and LNG supplies.
Further attacks could deter commercial vessels, tighten energy supplies and put additional upward pressure on oil prices.