25 Years After 9/11, Are The Same Intelligence Lessons Still Being Learnt?

US agencies had repeated warnings about Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda before September 11, 2001, but critical information remained fragmented across institutions
The 9/11 Commission identified failures in intelligence-sharing, policy, capabilities, management and the ability to recognise the scale of the threat
The attacks triggered major reforms including the creation of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security and a more intelligence-driven FBI
The United States had been receiving warnings about Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda for years before September 11, 2001. Intelligence agencies knew of Al-Qaeda's ambitions, its previous attacks and its determination to strike US interests. By the summer of 2001, the warnings had become more frequent and urgent.
The 9/11 Commission devoted a section of its report to what it called “The Summer of Threat”, documenting a stream of intelligence reports about a possible major Al-Qaeda attack. CIA Director George Tenet later told the Commission that “the system was blinking red”.
The most famous warning came on August 6, 2001, when President George W Bush received a Presidential Daily Brief titled “Bin Ladin Determined to Strike in US.” The document summarised existing intelligence on bin Laden's intentions and referred to suspicious activity inside the United States.
But the warning did not identify the date, target or precise method of an imminent attack. That distinction is important. The government knew Al-Qaeda wanted to attack the US, but officials did not have a complete operational picture of what was about to happen. The Commission cautioned against judging the warning with hindsight: the information available at the time did not amount to a specific blueprint for September 11.
Why Did The Warnings Not Become A Clearer Picture?
The central problem was not simply the amount of information available. It was how that information was collected, analysed and shared.
The Commission found that intelligence and law-enforcement agencies possessed important pieces of information, but those pieces often remained within separate institutional channels. Information was not always shared, analysis was not sufficiently pooled and operational responsibility could become divided across agencies.
The result was a familiar intelligence problem: individual warnings existed without producing a sufficiently coherent assessment of the wider threat.
The Commission later identified failures in imagination, policy, capabilities and management. It said the government had struggled to adapt its institutions to a transnational terrorist organisation operating across the traditional boundary between foreign intelligence and domestic law enforcement.
What Opportunities Were Missed Before 9/11?
Several cases became emblematic of the missed opportunities.
Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi, two future hijackers, had come to the attention of US intelligence before they entered the United States. The Commission found that information about Mihdhar that could have resulted in him being placed on a watchlist was not acted on quickly enough. Once the pair were in the US, further opportunities to locate them also emerged.
The Phoenix memo, written by an FBI agent in July 2001, warned of possible efforts by bin Laden to send students to the United States to attend civil aviation schools. The memo did not lead to the broader investigation its author had sought.
The Zacarias Moussaoui case presented another warning. In August 2001, an FBI agent in Minneapolis suspected Moussaoui might be planning to hijack an aircraft, but investigators struggled to obtain the legal authority and information needed to investigate him more fully before the attacks.
The Commission also examined intelligence surrounding Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, whose role in Al-Qaeda's planning was not fully understood by US agencies before September 11.
These cases cannot be treated as individual moments when the attacks could certainly have been stopped. The Commission explicitly warned that there was no way to know whether any particular intervention would have prevented the plot. But taken together, they demonstrated how opportunities were repeatedly lost because information and investigative leads failed to converge.
How Did Information Become An Operational Failure?
The FBI's own Inspector General later found significant deficiencies in how the Bureau handled intelligence connected to September 11.
A Justice Department review concluded that the FBI had failed to fully evaluate, investigate, exploit and disseminate information concerning the Phoenix memo and intelligence on Mihdhar and Hazmi. It also identified systemic problems in information-sharing between the FBI and CIA.
The failures were partly organisational. Intelligence and criminal investigations operated under different procedures and legal frameworks. Information held by one part of the government did not always reach another in time to influence operational decisions.
This was particularly damaging in cases where foreign intelligence had to be connected to domestic investigations.
The broader lesson was that information does not become intelligence simply because an agency possesses it. It has to be analysed in context, shared with the relevant people and converted into action while there is still time to act.
Was America’s Strategy Falling Behind The Threat?
The 9/11 Commission concluded that terrorism was not the overriding national-security concern of either the Clinton administration or the pre-9/11 Bush administration. Al-Qaeda had attacked US interests repeatedly, but the government had not fully adjusted its strategy to the scale of the threat.
There were nevertheless efforts to respond. The Clinton administration had pursued military, intelligence and covert measures against bin Laden and Al-Qaeda. The Bush administration was also developing a more aggressive strategy during 2001.
By September, the administration had approved a draft strategy for confronting Al-Qaeda. But the government had not yet made terrorism the organising priority of national security policy in the way it would after the attacks.
That is why the Commission's finding of a “failure of imagination” was about more than somebody failing to imagine aircraft being used as weapons. It was about failing to fully appreciate the scale of the threat posed by an organisation that had already demonstrated both intent and capability.
What Changed After 9/11?
The attacks produced a sweeping institutional response.
The Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 created the position of Director of National Intelligence and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, providing a new layer of leadership over the intelligence community. The CIA's historical review of the legislation describes the creation of ODNI as one of the defining reforms that followed the attacks.
The goal was not to eliminate the separate intelligence agencies but to improve coordination across them and create a stronger mechanism for integrating collection and analysis.
The reform reflected one of the central lessons of the Commission: the US needed greater unity of effort across the foreign-domestic divide, better information-sharing and stronger management of intelligence operations.
The Department of Homeland Security was another major change. Created in March 2003, DHS brought 22 agencies and offices together under a single Cabinet department as part of a broader effort to strengthen coordination, preparedness and homeland security.
What Did The FBI Learn?
The FBI underwent a particularly direct transformation.
Before 9/11, the Bureau's counterterrorism work was heavily rooted in criminal investigation. After the attacks, it shifted towards an intelligence-driven national-security model focused more heavily on prevention and disruption.
Former FBI Director Christopher Wray has described the change explicitly: the Bureau became an organisation that collects, uses and shares intelligence throughout its work and shifted from investigating terrorist attacks after they occurred to trying to stop plots before they could be carried out. It also expanded partnerships with other law-enforcement and intelligence agencies.
The change was institutional as well as operational. The FBI expanded its intelligence capabilities and Joint Terrorism Task Forces, reinforcing the idea that preventing attacks depended on combining information held by different organisations.
Has The Threat Changed Since 9/11?
The threat has changed substantially, making the lessons of 2001 harder rather than less relevant.
The FBI says the terrorism threat has evolved from the large, externally directed Al-Qaeda model that defined the pre-9/11 period towards a more complex mix that includes foreign terrorist organisations and homegrown or lone actors. The Bureau has also broadened its focus to other national-security threats, including cyber and counterintelligence challenges.
That creates a different kind of intelligence problem.
A large terrorist organisation planning a complex operation may generate multiple leads across borders and agencies. A lone actor may radicalise, acquire capabilities and move towards violence far more quickly, leaving fewer opportunities for intervention.
The basic challenge remains familiar: identifying meaningful warning signs among enormous amounts of information and deciding which threats require immediate action.
Are The Lessons Of 9/11 Still Being Used?
US agencies continue to present them that way.
The FBI has repeatedly cited information-sharing, partnerships, intelligence integration and prevention as lessons of September 11. Wray has argued that the post-9/11 transformation made the Bureau more predictive and better able to work across agency and jurisdictional boundaries.
The CIA has similarly continued to examine the institutional changes that followed 9/11. Its Studies in Intelligence publication has devoted material to intelligence reform and the changes brought by the 2004 legislation.
And on the 25th anniversary, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence explicitly tied its existence to the attacks. When Jay Clayton was sworn in as DNI in August 2026, he said ODNI had been established after September 11 to help ensure that such events did not happen again.
What Is The Enduring Lesson Of 9/11?
The 9/11 Commission did not identify one missed warning that explains the attacks. It found a combination of failures across intelligence, policy, capabilities and management.
The United States had warnings about Al-Qaeda. It had information about individuals linked to the organisation. It had investigative leads, intelligence reports and a growing understanding that bin Laden intended to strike the US.
What it lacked was the ability to make those fragments converge quickly enough into a national response capable of disrupting the plot.
The reforms that followed fundamentally changed the American security system. ODNI was created, DHS reorganised major homeland-security functions and the FBI became more intelligence-driven and prevention-focused.
Twenty-five years later, the exact threat has changed. The problem of intelligence failure has not disappeared.
The enduring lesson of September 11 is therefore not simply to “connect the dots”. It is to recognise which dots matter, ensure they reach the people responsible for acting on them, and avoid allowing institutional boundaries, assumptions or competing priorities to turn warning into hindsight.