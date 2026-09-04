Trump’s Backing And Syria’s Bet: Why Baniyas Port Cannot Replace The Strait of Hormuz?

Syria is also seeking to expand its role as an overland corridor connecting Iraq and the wider Gulf region with the Mediterranean. The state news agency said the Trump administration has expressed support for a proposal involving Chevron to build a pipeline linking Basra in southern Iraq with Baniyas on Syria’s Mediterranean coast. The proposed pipeline would have a capacity of 2 million barrels per day, cost about $5.7 billion and take at least two-and-a-half years to build.