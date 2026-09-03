The Netherlands Has Not Lost Faith In America, So Why Move 86 Tonnes Of Its Gold?

De Nederlandsche Bank repositioned about 86 tonnes of gold previously held in New York and Ottawa towards London
DNB said the move was driven by geopolitical risks, crisis preparedness, geographical diversification and London’s greater tradability for physical gold
The relocation did not reduce the Netherlands’ total gold holdings and does not amount to a withdrawal of gold from North American custody
De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has repositioned about 86 tonnes of Dutch gold previously held in New York and Ottawa towards London, in an operation carried out between March and August. The Dutch central bank announced the move on Wednesday, saying it wanted to make its gold reserves more readily tradable and better prepared for severe crises.
The relocation reduced the share of Dutch gold held in New York from 31.3% to 18.5%, while London's share rose from 18.1% to 32.1%. Ottawa's share also fell from 19.7% to 18.5%, while 30.8% remained at DNB's facility in Zeist.
Why move gold that was already stored in one of the world's biggest financial centres? And why London rather than bringing more of it home?
The answer lies less in a loss of confidence in the US than in where DNB believes its gold can be most quickly accessed and traded during a crisis.
Why Has DNB Repositioned Its Gold Now?
DNB says the relocation is part of a broader effort to strengthen resilience amid increasing geopolitical unrest.
For the Dutch central bank, where gold is held affects how quickly it can be mobilised. DNB says gold held in London, particularly at the Bank of England, is more readily tradable because London is a major global centre for physical gold trading and the gold meets international trading standards. Gold held in New York and Ottawa, it says, cannot be utilised as quickly and directly in a severe crisis.
DNB also cites geographical diversification. Its reserves are spread across the Netherlands, the UK and North America, reducing reliance on a single location.
The central bank describes gold as a reserve asset and an anchor of trust, particularly useful as a hedge against extreme systemic risks. The underlying calculation is therefore not simply where bullion is safest, but where it can be used most effectively if normal financial channels come under stress.
This Was Not A $10bn Gold Repatriation
The roughly $10 billion shorthand can make it sound as though that entire amount of bullion physically travelled from North America to London.
It did not.
DNB says about 59 tonnes were sold in New York and an equivalent quantity bought in London. More than 27 tonnes were physically moved from the US and Canada to Zeist, after which a similar amount of London-standard gold was transferred from Zeist to London.
The operation therefore combined financial transactions with physical movement.
DNB's total gold holdings remained unchanged at 612.4 tonnes, valued at €72.2 billion at the end of 2025. What changed was where that gold was held.
The Netherlands has consequently reduced but not ended its North American custody.
Why Does London Matter So Much To Gold?
London is not simply another vault location. It is a major centre for the international physical-gold market.
DNB says gold held with the Bank of England meets international trading standards and is regarded as among the world's most easily tradable physical gold.
That explains why DNB did not simply repatriate more bullion to the Netherlands.
Its objective is a balance between security, geographical diversification and tradability. DNB's reserve-management policy already distributes gold between the Netherlands, the US, Canada and the UK.
The latest move tilts that distribution towards London because immediate access to the physical gold market has become a greater priority.
Why Was Dutch Gold In New York In The First Place?
The presence of Dutch gold in New York is not unusual.
The New York Fed has provided vault facilities for foreign governments, central banks and official international organisations since 1924. Its facilities provide secure custody while supporting international gold transactions.
Crucially, the gold stored there does not belong to the Federal Reserve or the New York Fed. The Fed acts as custodian for the institutions that own the bullion.
That arrangement combines security with access to one of the world's largest financial markets. DNB's decision therefore does not represent a rejection of the New York Fed as a custody institution.
Instead, it reflects a different priority: placing a larger share of Dutch bullion where DNB believes it can be mobilised more readily.
What Does The New York Fed's Role Tell Us?
There is no indication that the US government objected to the transfer or that Washington treated it as a loss of confidence in American finance.
The institutional point is more important. The New York Fed provides custody and safekeeping for foreign official holders; the bullion remains the property of those institutions.
So the move should not be described simply as the Netherlands “taking its gold out of America”.
Some Dutch gold has left New York and Ottawa, but the Netherlands continues to hold gold in both countries. DNB's stated objective is a more balanced geographical distribution and greater tradability, not an end to North American custody.
Is This About The US Economy?
The relocation comes as the US faces a difficult fiscal trajectory.
The Congressional Budget Office projects a $1.9 trillion federal deficit in fiscal 2026 and debt held by the public rising from 101% of GDP in 2026 to 120% in 2036.
Yet the US economy is still growing. The Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated annualised real GDP growth of 1.5% in the second quarter of 2026, while the IMF projects 2.4% growth for 2026 and identifies high deficits and rising debt as medium-term risks.
That distinction matters.
DNB did not say that US debt caused the gold relocation. Its stated reasons were geopolitical unrest, crisis preparedness, geographical diversification and tradability.
There is also no evidence that DNB expects a US default or is preparing for a collapse of the dollar. Its reserve-management policy continues to include US dollar assets, including short-term dollar bonds.
The American fiscal outlook is therefore context, not an established explanation for the Dutch decision.
Is The Dollar Losing Its Grip?
Gold's growing role in central-bank reserves provides a wider context.
DNB says the dollar's share of global foreign-exchange reserves fell from around 57% in 2016 to around 40% at the end of 2025. Even so, it remains by far the world's most important reserve currency.
Meanwhile, DNB says gold had become the second most important reserve asset by early 2024, with gold accounting for around 25% of total global reserves at the end of 2025.
Part of gold's appeal is that it is not another government's liability, unlike a sovereign bond.
But this is diversification, not necessarily displacement. The dollar remains central to international payments and trade, while gold is being held alongside currencies and other reserve assets.
Is The Netherlands Moving Away From The US?
Based on DNB's explanation, not in any wholesale sense.
The Netherlands has not withdrawn its reserves from the United States, and DNB has not said American custody is unsafe.
Instead, it has altered the geographical balance of one reserve asset because London provides greater access to the physical gold market while preserving diversification across several jurisdictions.
The continued presence of Dutch gold in New York and Ottawa is itself evidence against interpreting the move as a complete rejection of North American custody.
The better description is reserve optimisation under greater geopolitical uncertainty.
Why Does The Move Matter Beyond The Netherlands?
A central bank moving part of its bullion between major financial centres might normally be a technical reserve-management decision.
It becomes more significant when central banks are managing reserves amid geopolitical conflict, sanctions, changing reserve patterns and questions about the accessibility of sovereign assets.
DNB's decision shows that reserve management is not only about the value of an asset. It is also about where it is held, how quickly it can be mobilised and whether it can be traded when normal financial channels are disrupted.
That does not mean every gold relocation signals distrust of the country where it was previously stored. Nor does it establish that the dollar is being displaced.
It does suggest that central banks are paying greater attention to the operational side of financial resilience.
So, Why Did The Netherlands Move Its Gold?
DNB's explanation is ultimately more practical than political.
It repositioned about 86 tonnes of gold previously held in North America towards London because it wants its reserves to be more tradable and more readily available in a severe crisis. London offers the physical-gold market infrastructure DNB considers best suited to that purpose, while the relocation also preserves a diversified geographical distribution.
The move does not amount to a Dutch withdrawal from the US financial system, nor does DNB link it directly to American debt.
But it does reveal how central banks are thinking about reserves in a more uncertain world. Gold has to be valuable, but it also has to be accessible, liquid and usable when normal financial channels come under strain.
For the Netherlands, the question was therefore not whether American custody had suddenly become unacceptable, but whether a larger share of Dutch gold could be made more immediately tradable in a crisis — and DNB decided that London offered the better answer.