Israel And Greece Strike $3.6 Bn Air Defence Deal: What It Means For Türkiye

Israel and Greece have signed a €3.035 billion, or roughly $3.6 billion, deal for the Achilles Shield
The system combines David’s Sling, BARAK MX, SPYDER, MMR radars and a national command-and-control network
The agreement comes as Greece and Türkiye remain at odds over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, although Athens and Jerusalem have not described the system as aimed at Türkiye
Israel and Greece signed the Achilles Shield defence agreement on Monday, under which Israel will build Greece a comprehensive multilayered air-defence array based on Israeli systems and a new national command-and-control architecture. The Greek Ministry of National Defence values the agreement at €3.035 billion, roughly $3.6 billion. Israel describes it as the largest defence-export agreement in the history of Israel-Greece relations and one of the largest in Israel’s history.
The package combines David’s Sling, BARAK MX, SPYDER, MMR multi-mission radars and a national command-and-control system. A separate €26 million agreement covers Rafael’s Drone Dome counter-UAV system. Israel says the larger system draws on its defence establishment’s operational experience during the war.
Its timing is significant. Greece and Türkiye continue to dispute questions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, while Ankara and Jerusalem remain sharply divided over Gaza. The agreement therefore sits at the intersection of two sensitive regional relationships, even though neither Greece nor Israel has officially described Achilles Shield as a system aimed at Türkiye.
What Is Greece Actually Buying?
Achilles Shield is not a single missile battery. It is an integrated defensive system designed to bring several Israeli capabilities under a unified command-and-control framework.
The Greek Defence Ministry says the programme is intended to provide anti-aircraft, anti-ballistic and anti-drone protection, while Israel describes the architecture as capable of countering ballistic missiles, aerial threats and hostile UAVs. Israel says the agreement marks the first time its Defence Ministry will supply a complete defence array of this kind.
The architecture combines David’s Sling, BARAK MX and SPYDER with MMR multi-mission radars and a new national command-and-control system designed to consolidate Greece’s air-defence capabilities. The basic logic is to connect different sensors, defensive systems and command networks so that a range of threats can be detected and engaged within one network.
The separate Drone Dome agreement adds a dedicated counter-UAV capability. Together, the acquisitions give Greece a broader system for detecting, tracking and responding to different airborne threats.
Why Is Greece Building A Shield Of Its Own?
Achilles Shield is part of Greece’s broader Agenda 2030 defence-modernisation programme.
Defence Minister Nikos Dendias has presented the programme as an effort to reform the armed forces, strengthen deterrence and modernise Greece’s military capabilities. Achilles Shield forms the air-defence component of that wider effort.
The scale of the effort is considerable. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in July that Greece was implementing a €25 billion programme to modernise its armed forces. He has also described Greece as operating in a delicate neighbourhood facing geopolitical challenges, while maintaining that Athens wants to improve relations with Türkiye.
The Achilles Shield agreement itself includes more than 25% Greek industrial participation, worth around €750 million, with 19 Greek companies involved. The agreement also provides for a production base in Greece with export potential.
Athens is therefore seeking not only more interceptors, but a more integrated defensive system and greater domestic involvement in defence procurement.
And Then There Is Türkiye
The deal also lands in the middle of another round of Greece-Türkiye friction in the Aegean.
On August 16, Greece objected to Turkish presidential decrees establishing two national marine parks, saying the designated areas extended into maritime zones that Athens considers part of its continental shelf.
On August 20, Athens rejected Turkish objections to Greece’s Special Spatial Planning Framework for Renewable Energy Sources and disputed Ankara’s position on the Aegean. Türkiye had argued that the Greek framework could create unacceptable maritime faits accomplis.
The friction resurfaced on August 29, when Athens again rejected Turkish objections concerning its spatial-planning framework and reiterated its position on sovereignty in the Aegean.
Yet the relationship is not defined solely by confrontation. Greece continues to support dialogue and its “calm waters” policy with Türkiye, seeking to manage longstanding disputes without allowing them to escalate into a military crisis.
Why Have Israel And Greece Moved Closer?
Achilles Shield is the culmination of an established defence relationship between Greece and Israel.
In March 2025, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed the two countries’ strategic relationship and discussed cooperation in defence and regional security.
The relationship has also expanded at the defence-industrial level. Israel’s Defence Ministry held discussions with Mitsotakis involving senior executives from Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems on defence cooperation, research and development and greater collaboration with Greek industry.
In January 2026, Dendias discussed the countries’ 2026 Defence Cooperation Programme with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, including cooperation on UAVs, unmanned underwater systems, cyber threats and defence technology.
The new agreement therefore reflects institutionalised defence cooperation, rather than a sudden strategic realignment.
Why Will Türkiye Be Watching Closely?
Ankara has previously expressed concern about growing military cooperation between Greece, Israel and Cyprus.
At the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in April, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was asked about the perception that Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus were seeking to surround Türkiye in the Eastern Mediterranean. Fidan said the three had “established a military alliance and formed concrete troops”, arguing that Türkiye could not be expected to view such developments differently.
That is Ankara’s assessment, not a description of Achilles Shield by Athens or Jerusalem.
The Israeli-Greek agreement does not establish that Türkiye is the intended target of the system. Greece’s stated rationale is broader: building an integrated defensive system capable of dealing with aircraft, drones and missiles while strengthening national deterrence.
Yet the strategic context is difficult to ignore. Greece is acquiring a sophisticated air-defence system while its disputes with Türkiye remain unresolved. Israel is supplying that system while its own relationship with Ankara remains deeply strained.
It does, however, add another layer to a regional military balance that Ankara will have to consider.
The €3.035 billion agreement is therefore more than an arms purchase. It reflects how Greece intends to strengthen its defences, how Israel is expanding its defence partnerships and how the security architecture of the Eastern Mediterranean is becoming increasingly layered and interconnected.