Inside India’s Decision To Buy Javelin Missiles 16 Years Later

India first considered Javelin more than a decade ago but pursued Spike and its indigenous MPATGM programme in the years that followed
Concerns over end-use monitoring, technology transfer and defence procurement shaped the earlier Javelin decision
The 2026 deal comes alongside deeper India-US defence-industrial cooperation and plans to explore Javelin production in India
India has finally signed a deal to acquire Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems from the United States, formally becoming a customer for a weapon it first showed interest in more than a decade ago. The Indian Army signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance under the US Foreign Military Sales system, with the deal intended to meet an immediate anti-tank requirement while the two countries continue to explore eventual production of the missile in India.
That makes the 2026 agreement look less like the culmination of a straightforward procurement process and more like the endpoint of several different approaches to the same requirement. India initially considered the Javelin, moved towards Israel’s Spike, invested in the indigenous MPATGM and, only after the India-US defence relationship had deepened considerably, returned to Javelin in a model that combines procurement with the prospect of domestic production.
So why did a missile India had been interested in for years take so long to enter its inventory?
Why Does India Want Javelin?
The FGM-148 Javelin is a shoulder-fired, man-portable anti-tank missile designed around a fire-and-forget system. Its operator does not have to guide the missile continuously after launch in the way required by older wire-guided systems.
That capability matters because India has long sought to modernise the anti-tank weapons available to its infantry.
The alternative has not been to simply wait for Javelin. India has simultaneously pursued foreign systems and its own anti-tank technology. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been developing the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, or MPATGM, as an indigenous system.
DRDO's more recent testing shows how far that programme has progressed. In January 2026, it successfully flight-tested the third-generation MPATGM against a moving target. The missile uses an indigenous imaging infrared homing seeker, fire-control system, tandem warhead and other domestically developed technologies, and can be launched from a tripod or military vehicle launcher.
The requirement, therefore, existed independently of Javelin. The question was how India would fill it.
Why Didn't India Buy Javelin Earlier?
The first Javelin episode unfolded when India-US defence ties were still dealing with significant differences over defence technology, procurement rules and end-use monitoring.
India had shown interest in Javelin by 2010. The US Congressional Research Service recorded that US forces demonstrated the system to Indian personnel during the Yudh Abhyas exercise in Alaska that year.
But the proposed sale ran into the broader difficulties affecting US-India defence trade.
India had turned down a proposed purchase of US-made Javelin missiles that included a co-production offer. India instead chosen a similar system from another country, with the decision linked to its lower price and the absence of enhanced end-use monitoring requirements.
That issue cannot be separated from India's broader concerns at the time.
US defence sales were subject to end-use monitoring arrangements, and Washington's more sensitive defence technologies could require additional safeguards and restrictions. India had reservations about such arrangements and had also resisted some US interoperability agreements because officials feared they could affect India's strategic autonomy.
Technology transfer was another important part of the Indian procurement approach.
In a 2010 Rajya Sabha debate, Defence Minister AK Antony stressed that when technology transfer was part of a defence contract, the vendor had to meet that obligation. He also said India was broadening its supplier base and encouraging indigenous production rather than depending on one source.
The significance of that debate is broader than Javelin itself. It shows the procurement environment in which the missile was being considered: India wanted advanced capability, but also wanted greater domestic production and less vulnerability to restrictions from foreign suppliers.
What Did India Do Instead?
India subsequently turned to Israel's Spike Long Range anti-tank missile.
In December 2019, the Defence Ministry confirmed that an order had been placed for Spike missiles and associated systems to meet the Indian Army's operational requirements. It described Spike-LR as a man-portable fourth-generation ATGM capable of both fire-and-forget and fire, observe and update modes, with a dual-mode seeker and top-attack capability.
But the Spike route was itself linked to India's indigenous ambitions.
DRDO's 2022 newsletter reproduced parliamentary material stating that the earlier plan to manufacture 321 Spike launchers and 8,356 missiles in India had been scrapped in December 2017 because India was pursuing the indigenous MPATGM. The same material said the government had sanctioned MPATGM development in January 2015.
This produced a recurring tension in India's procurement policy.
The Army needed an anti-tank capability that could be fielded to meet operational requirements. At the same time, the government was attempting to develop an Indian replacement rather than lock itself into another large foreign acquisition.
The result was not one clean transition from imported to indigenous technology, but an overlap of the two.
Why Did The Indigenous Route Add To The Delay?
Developing a weapon domestically takes considerably longer than buying an established missile from abroad.
MPATGM development involved the creation and testing of an entire weapon system, including its seeker, control system, warhead and launcher integration. DRDO's January 2026 test illustrates the progress eventually achieved: the missile successfully hit a moving target and its indigenous imaging-infrared seeker was described as capable of day-and-night operation.
That created the central procurement dilemma:
The Army needed a modern anti-tank missile, while India also wanted an indigenous system that could eventually provide that capability at scale.
Buying an imported missile could address an immediate requirement, but a successful indigenous programme could reduce long-term dependence on foreign suppliers.
India therefore continued to use foreign systems while MPATGM development progressed.
Why Did India Still Need Foreign Missiles?
The 2019 Spike procurement shows why the indigenous route could not immediately eliminate the need for imported systems.
The Defence Ministry said the Spike order was specifically intended to meet the operational requirement of the Indian Army.
That distinction is important. Indigenous development and immediate operational procurement were solving different problems.
The first addressed India's long-term goal of building its own anti-tank capability. The second addressed what soldiers needed while that technology was still being developed and tested.
India consequently pursued a combination of indigenous development and limited foreign procurement, rather than waiting for one programme to solve the entire requirement.
Why Did Javelin Come Back?
The decisive change came not simply because India changed its mind about Javelin, but because the India-US defence relationship had changed substantially.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 2025 visit to Washington, India and the US launched the COMPACT initiative and announced plans to pursue new procurement and co-production arrangements for Javelin anti-tank guided missiles in India. The joint statement also said the two countries would review arms-transfer regulations, including the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations, to streamline defence trade, technology exchange, maintenance and in-country repair and overhaul of US-origin systems.
That was a very different environment from the one in 2012.
The earlier Javelin discussion had been complicated by end-use monitoring, export controls, technology-transfer questions and India's insistence on greater industrial participation. By 2025, both governments were explicitly seeking deeper defence industrial cooperation and co-production.
The Javelin Joint Venture also signed an MoU with Bharat Dynamics Limited in February 2025 to explore future co-assembly and co-production opportunities in India. The company said the arrangement would allow it to evaluate manufacturing Javelin in India for future Indian requirements.
The difference was therefore not simply the missile. It was the model under which India could obtain it.
What Is India Buying Now?
The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency had already notified Congress in November 2025 of a possible $45.7 million Foreign Military Sale to India.
The proposed package covered 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds, one additional missile for evaluation and 25 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units or Block 1 Command Launch Units, along with training equipment, simulation rounds, technical manuals, spare parts, lifecycle support and other logistical assistance.
The eventual agreement was signed by the Indian Army in August 2026 under the FMS route. T the signing formally made India a Javelin customer while both countries continued working towards eventual joint production in India.
That creates an important distinction between buying the missile now and making it in India later.
The present acquisition gives the Army an established foreign system. The co-production track could, if implemented, address India's longer-term industrial and supply-chain objectives.
So Why Did It Take 16 Years?
There was never a single 16-year procurement process sitting unchanged inside the Defence Ministry.
Instead, the requirement moved through several competing solutions.
Javelin emerged as an attractive US option at the beginning of the 2010s, but India's concerns about US end-use monitoring and technology-transfer arrangements complicated the proposed acquisition. CRS also identified the wider difficulties created by India's procurement rules and the differences between the two countries' defence-trade systems.
India then pursued Spike, while simultaneously investing in the indigenous MPATGM. The Spike procurement helped meet operational requirements, while the indigenous programme sought to reduce dependence on imported systems.
Meanwhile, the India-US relationship itself changed.
Washington and New Delhi moved from a relationship in which high-end defence sales were constrained by mistrust, export controls and end-use issues towards one in which co-production, technology cooperation and defence-industrial integration became explicit goals. The February 2025 joint statement reflects that change particularly clearly.
The 16-year gap was therefore not simply a story of procurement delays.
It was the result of competing operational needs, India's push for indigenous capability, the availability of alternative foreign systems, and the gradual removal of barriers in India-US defence cooperation.
What Does The Javelin Deal Mean For India?
The acquisition gives India another modern anti-tank capability without requiring the Army to wait for every element of the indigenous programme to mature.
At the same time, the deal does not mean India has abandoned the MPATGM. DRDO's January 2026 test shows that indigenous development continues towards induction into the Indian Army.
The two approaches can therefore coexist.
Javelin can provide an immediately available foreign capability, while MPATGM represents India's effort to build a domestic alternative. The emerging co-production discussions add a third layer: acquiring a proven foreign system while attempting to bring part of its production ecosystem into India.
That is also why the 2026 acquisition is different from the Javelin proposal of the early 2010s.
India did not simply wait 16 years for the same deal. The missile returned to a procurement system, an industrial policy and a bilateral relationship that had all changed.