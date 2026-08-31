Spanish PM Sanchez Accuses Russia, Israel Of Spreading Disinformation Over Ceuta Crisis

"I think it's important to remember something I said in my first few hours when I visited Ceuta after the crisis, and that is that I took responsibility for the mood of the city of Ceuta, that I am very aware that all resources are insufficient until normality and tranquility are restored in Ceuta, but I am convinced, just as what happened in Ceuta in 2021 and also in 2020 and 2021 in the Canary Islands, I am convinced that Ceuta will emerge stronger from such a complex situation as the one it is currently experiencing," he added.