Spanish PM Sanchez Accuses Russia, Israel Of Spreading Disinformation Over Ceuta Crisis

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Outlook News Desk
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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has accused Russia and Israel of spreading disinformation during the Ceuta migrant crisis, while saying the campaign was also linked to an international far-right movement

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Photo: Reuters
Summary of this article

  • Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accused Russia and Israel of spreading disinformation during the recent Ceuta migrant crisis.

  • More than 70,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco on July 30 and 31, with more than 90% later returned to Morocco.

  • Spain is seeking greater European assistance while dealing with migrants who remain in the enclave, including asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned Russia and Israel for spreading disinformation during the Ceuta crisis on Monday, Al Jazeera reported. The remarks put the focus on both the crisis in Ceuta and the information fight around it.

Ceuta is the Spanish enclave at the centre of the episode. The crisis has drawn political attention as Spain responds to the events there and to the narratives circulating around them.

What Did Pedro Sánchez Say About Russia And Israel?

Sánchez directly condemned Russia and Israel over the spread of disinformation during the Ceuta crisis, Al Jazeera reported. Russia and Israel were named in the context of that information campaign.

The framing suggests that Madrid sees the episode not only as a border and security challenge but also as a fight over influence and perception.

Migrants who crossed from Morocco into Spain are escorted by Spanish police to temporary shelters after being cleared from a beach in the Spanish exlave of Ceuta on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
Migrants Escorted To Shelters After Beach Crossing In Spain's Ceuta

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“After July 30 and 31, rumours and disinformation spread on social networks linked to Russia and Israel, and to an ultra-right international that always uses migration to attack both Spain and Europe and divide it,” Sanchez told Spain’s Cadena Ser radio on Monday, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Related Content
Migrants who crossed from Morocco into Spain return to a beach after being expelled from the area the previous day, in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta. - | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
Migrants who crossed from Morocco into Spain return to a beach after being expelled from the area the previous day, in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
Migrants who crossed from Morocco into Spain are escorted by Spanish police to temporary shelters after being cleared from a beach in the Spanish exlave of Ceuta on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere

"I think it's important to remember something I said in my first few hours when I visited Ceuta after the crisis, and that is that I took responsibility for the mood of the city of Ceuta, that I am very aware that all resources are insufficient until normality and tranquility are restored in Ceuta, but I am convinced, just as what happened in Ceuta in 2021 and also in 2020 and 2021 in the Canary Islands, I am convinced that Ceuta will emerge stronger from such a complex situation as the one it is currently experiencing," he added.

Inside Spain’s Struggle To Protect Migrant Children In Ceuta - | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Inside Spain’s Struggle To Protect Migrant Children In Ceuta

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What Happened During The Ceuta Migrant Crisis?

Violence had erupted in Ceuta a month after more than 70,000 migrants entered the Spanish enclave from Morocco, adding a new dimension to a crisis that has already strained the city's border, reception and asylum systems. The BBC reported clashes involving residents, migrants and police, attacks on migrant accommodation and disruption of humanitarian aid.

Spain has since moved beyond the immediate task of securing the border. It is now trying to identify and process those who remain, return people who have no right to stay, protect asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors, and manage the wider impact on Ceuta. Madrid has formally asked the EU for additional help from Frontex, Europol and the European Union Agency for Asylum.

The July influx followed a Spanish Supreme Court ruling concerning people entering Ceuta by swimming.

Migrants who crossed from Morocco into Spain return to a beach after being expelled from the area the previous day, in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta. - | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
Mass Influx, Returns, Violence: How A Migrant Surge Sparked Growing Tensions In Ceuta

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Spain's Interior Ministry said migrant-smuggling networks were using the ruling to encourage irregular crossings. It said Spain and Morocco were strengthening coordination to manage the situation and return people who had entered irregularly.

The Spanish government said more than 70,000 people entered Ceuta on July 30 and 31. More than 90% were subsequently returned to Morocco during the initial phase of the response.

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