Banque Misr UAE Branches Targeted By US Over Alleged Iran Links: What We Know

Reuters reported that the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, proposed a rule that would revoke Banque Misr UAE’s correspondent banking access to US financial institutions, as the Treasury moved against the UAE branches over their alleged role in Iranian financial networks. The Associated Press reported that the move is part of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s wider campaign to increase economic pressure on Iran. Al Jazeera said the action comes as Washington steps up pressure on Tehran amid deadlocked truce talks.