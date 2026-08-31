Iran Asks PM Modi To Use India's Global Contacts To Help End US-Iran War

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use India’s diplomatic contacts to help move countries away from war and towards dialogue, while Modi reiterated India’s support for peace and diplomacy in West Asia

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Photo: X@Iran_in_India
Summary of this article

  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged PM Modi to use India's extensive diplomatic contacts to help move countries away from war and towards dialogue.

  • Modi reiterated India's support for resolving the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy and said New Delhi would continue backing efforts for lasting peace.

  • The two leaders also discussed expanding India-Iran trade, freedom of navigation and the need to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use India's extensive contacts with various parties to help them move away from the path of war and return to the path of dialogue and agreement.

An Iranian readout of the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting said the Iran president expressed "appreciation" for New Delhi’s support and cooperation with Iran during the recent war and emphasised the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

What Did Pezeshkian Ask PM Modi To Do?

Pezeshkian, in a meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Shanghai Plus meeting in Kyrgyzstan, expressed appreciation for New Delhi’s support and cooperation with Iran during the recent war and emphasized the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

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Iran’s Embassy in India quoted Pezeshkian as saying, “From the very beginning of our administration, our efforts have been focused on ensuring peace and security and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations. Unfortunately, instead of making use of diplomatic mechanisms, the Americans have chosen the path of war, insecurity and imposing their will through force.”

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What Did Modi Say About Peace Efforts?

Modi conveyed to Pezeshkian that India wants to "expand and diversify" the trade basket with Iran in the "times to come" and called for resolution of the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors," the prime minister said on social media.

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"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders discussed the West Asia conflict and shared perspectives on the evolving situation.

"The prime minister expressed concern at the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

Modi also reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

"Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances," the MEA said.

"Reiterating India’s readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, the prime minister conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming President Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit," it said in a statement.

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