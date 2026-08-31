Who Is Erlan Karin, Kazakhstan President Tokayev’s New Vice President?

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed longtime adviser Erlan Karin as vice president, making him first in line to succeed the president.
Karin, a former counter-terrorism official and senior adviser to Tokayev since 2019, has been closely associated with the president's “New Kazakhstan” political vision.
The newly created vice-president's office gives Karin a key constitutional role, while Tokayev remains eligible to seek another seven-year term under the new Constitution.
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday appointed his longtime adviser Erlan Karin as vice president, making him the first in line to succeed the president under a new constitution adopted earlier this year. The appointment creates a new position in Kazakhstan's political system and comes as Tokayev reshapes the country's leadership structure following sweeping constitutional changes.
Who Is Erlan Karin?
Karin, 50, has been closely associated with Tokayev since the president took office in 2019. He has a background in counter-terrorism and has emerged as an important figure in promoting Tokayev's “New Kazakhstan” political vision.
At 73, Tokayev is eligible to seek another seven-year presidential term under Kazakhstan's new constitution, according to the country's Supreme Court. His current term is due to end in 2029.
The country's basic law otherwise restricts presidents to a single term in office.
Karin, 50, previously worked in counter-terrorism and has been one of Tokayev's senior advisers since 2019. He has emerged as an important advocate of Tokayev's political vision, known as “New Kazakhstan”. His appointment puts the longtime presidential aide first in the succession line to lead Kazakhstan, a major energy and minerals producer that maintains close relations with Russia while also engaging with Western countries and China.
“He has worked in the system of public administration for many years. One can say that he is a person of broad outlook, with rich experience and a true patriot,” Tokayev said, as quoted by Astana Times.
Why Is The Vice-President Role Important?
The vice-president's office was created under a new constitution adopted by Kazakhstan earlier this year. Karin's appointment therefore represents more than a routine government reshuffle: he becomes the primary successor to Tokayev, giving the newly created post an important role in the country's political hierarchy.
Tokayev also pointed to Karin’s knowledge of Kazakhstan’s strategic interests and his understanding of the country’s long-term development plans. “For this reason, I believe Erlan Karin is suitable for the post. I call on the Kurultai to back his nomination,” Tokayev said.
Karin’s nomination was subsequently approved by 141 of the 145 Kurultai members who voted. Under Kazakhstan’s Constitution, the vice president cannot simultaneously serve as a lawmaker or be a member of a political party. The vice president would take over presidential powers if the head of state leaves office before completing the presidential term.
Tokayev also proposed to reappoint Olzhas Bektenov as the country's prime minister, a position he has held since 2024, as per Reuters.
Both appointments were swiftly approved by parliament, which is dominated by the pro-Tokayev Adilet party.