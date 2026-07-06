Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Faces Impeachment Trial That Could Shape 2028 Presidential Race

Following their landslide victory in the 2022 elections, Marcos and Duterte quickly saw their alliance unravel as Marcos' allies launched investigations into Duterte over alleged misuse of public funds, accusations she denies. The feud escalated in 2024 after Duterte said during a livestream, "if I get killed, go kill BBM [President Marcos]," prompting Marcos supporters to file an impeachment complaint alongside the fund misuse allegations.