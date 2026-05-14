Philippine President Marcos Calls Emergency Meeting After Chaos, Gunfire At Senate

Summary of this article
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called an emergency meeting of top officials following chaos and gunfire at the Philippine Senate.
The incident unfolded amid tensions surrounding Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity.
Authorities launched an investigation after shots were fired inside the Senate complex, triggering panic and heavy security deployment.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. convened an emergency meeting of senior government and security officials on Thursday after chaos and gunfire erupted at the Senate of the Philippines amid escalating political tensions.
The unrest centred around Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a former national police chief and key figure in ex-president Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial anti-drug campaign. Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court on allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the deadly drug war carried out during Duterte’s administration.
According to reports, gunshots rang out inside the Senate complex late Wednesday night, causing panic among lawmakers, staff, journalists, and security personnel inside the heavily guarded building. Protesters had also gathered outside the Senate amid speculation that authorities were preparing to arrest dela Rosa.
Police officials said one person had been detained following the incident, while investigators recovered bullet casings, rifle magazines, and other materials from the scene. Authorities are still trying to determine who fired the shots and whether the incident was linked to attempts to detain the senator.
Dela Rosa, who had reportedly taken refuge inside the Senate building fearing arrest, denied wrongdoing and vowed to use all legal remedies to prevent his transfer to The Hague. His lawyer claimed the senator remained inside the Senate complex, though officials later said his whereabouts were unclear.
The incident comes amid deepening political tensions in the Philippines, including the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of Rodrigo Duterte.