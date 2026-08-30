PM Modi Praises Uzbekistan For Promoting Yoga, Recalls World Yogasana Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uzbekistan's efforts to promote yoga and thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for helping strengthen the practice's presence in the Central Asian country.
Modi highlighted Uzbekistan's participation in the inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad, where some of the country's medal winners were also present.
Uzbekistan has had a dedicated Yoga Federation since 2018, while the country's growing engagement with yoga has also been highlighted as part of broader India-Uzbekistan cultural and people-to-people ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uzbekistan's efforts to promote yoga and recalled the country's participation in the first World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year. In a video message, Modi congratulated people who took part in a yoga event and noted that medal-winning Uzbek athletes from the championship were also present.
Modi said he was grateful to Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for helping connect the Central Asian country with yoga and congratulated participants for their performances.
What Did PM Modi Say About Uzbekistan And Yoga?
Modi said that Uzebkistan loves Yoga. In a video he posted on X, he said, “You all have performed yoga very well today. And people of all ages are here. I express my gratitude to my friend, the President, for connecting Uzbekistan with yoga. Many congratulations!”
He noted that Uzbekistan was a proud participant in the first ever World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year. Some of the medalists were also present today. They came back with great memories of India and the Championship.
“I commend the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan for their work towards making Yoga popular,” Modi said.
Uzbekistan's Role In World Yogasana Championship
Uzbekistan’s President Mirziyoyev said during his meeting with Modi that the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Indian Studies play an important role in strengthening the humanitarian ties between both the countries.
“The philosophy and practice of yoga are becoming increasingly popular in our country. A dedicated Yoga Federation has been operating since 2018, and a nationwide yoga festival was held across Uzbekistan this June. The introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens will make a significant contribution to the development of people-to-people contact, tourism, and business exchanges.”
The President also lauded India’s remarkable results across all sectors, maintaining high rates of economic growth and implementing major projects.
The inaugural World Yogasana Championship took place at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from June 4 to June 8, 2026.
Modi on June 4 declared open the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad via video conferencing. Highlighting the role of the Championship PM Modi remarked, “Ahead of International Yoga Day, the World Yogasana Championship Brings a Double Dose of Health and Wellness”.
The Prime Minister in his address said that every living tradition enters a new phase with time and described the Championship as the beginning of a new chapter for Yoga.
“Every living tradition enters new phases with time. This World Championship of Yogasana Sports marks the beginning of such a new phase.” Highlighting the wider impact of sports, the Prime Minister said that every major sport creates an entire ecosystem around it.