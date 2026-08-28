‘No Muslim Country Should Enable Attacks’: Pezeshkian Warns Iran’s Neighbours

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Muslim countries against allowing their territory to be used for attacks on Iran.
He said Tehran wants security arrangements with neighbouring countries and stressed that defending Iran does not mean hostility towards its neighbours.
His remarks come amid regional diplomatic efforts involving Oman, Pakistan and Qatar to ease tensions between Iran and the US.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned Muslim countries against allowing their territory to be used for attacks on Iran, saying Tehran wants stronger security arrangements with its neighbours as tensions remain high in the region.
Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday while addressing the Islamic Unity Conference, where he said defending Iran should not be interpreted as hostility towards neighbouring Muslim nations.
What Did Pezeshkian Say About Iran's Neighbours?
Pezeshkian said no Muslim country should permit its territory to be used for attacks against another Islamic country or seek security by creating instability in neighbouring states.
“Defending Iran does not mean hostility toward Muslim nations and neighboring countries,” Pezeshkian said. “Iran extends its hand to its neighbors to build such arrangements, not from a position of weakness but from the experience of war,” he was quoted by Iran International as saying.
Why Is Pezeshkian Making This Appeal Now?
The remarks come amid an intensifying regional diplomatic push involving Iran's neighbours. Iran’s Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held talks with the Prime Minister of Qatar, and highlighted, “Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work. The US should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei called Washington’s Iran policy a ‘pure parody’.
Pezeshkian also held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Thursday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster a conductive environment for dialogue.
Pezeshkian repeated his stance on August 26 where he said that "strengthening convergence among Muslim countries" is essential to establishing security, peace and stability in the region, calling for greater unity and cooperation among Islamic states, according to Iran's state-run IRNA.
Speaking to Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan and his delegation in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said the region's abundant resources had attracted powers that sought to take advantage of its wealth by fuelling divisions, wars and conflicts, IRNA reported.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday staked claim over the Strait of Hormuz as he shared a map depicting the Strait as “New US Territory”, appearing to renew his controversial claim over the strategic waterway amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.
The post came days after Trump said he would declare the Strait US territory once Iran had been defeated.
In a post on Truth Social, he shared an image showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled “New US Territory”. The post follows his earlier remarks in which he said the strategic waterway would become US territory after the defeat of Iran. Earlier he had shared a post which read, “Iran Is a Failing Nation! President DJT.”
On August 25, he said, "Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed... There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect."