‘No Muslim Country Should Enable Attacks’: Pezeshkian Warns Iran’s Neighbours

Rucha Pramanick
Rucha Pramanick
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Muslim countries not to allow their territory to be used for attacks on Iran, while calling for stronger security arrangements with neighbouring states

image Prefer on Google
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian File Photo/Reuters
Summary of this article

  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Muslim countries against allowing their territory to be used for attacks on Iran.

  • He said Tehran wants security arrangements with neighbouring countries and stressed that defending Iran does not mean hostility towards its neighbours.

  • His remarks come amid regional diplomatic efforts involving Oman, Pakistan and Qatar to ease tensions between Iran and the US.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned Muslim countries against allowing their territory to be used for attacks on Iran, saying Tehran wants stronger security arrangements with its neighbours as tensions remain high in the region.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday while addressing the Islamic Unity Conference, where he said defending Iran should not be interpreted as hostility towards neighbouring Muslim nations.

What Did Pezeshkian Say About Iran's Neighbours?

Pezeshkian said no Muslim country should permit its territory to be used for attacks against another Islamic country or seek security by creating instability in neighbouring states.

“Defending Iran does not mean hostility toward Muslim nations and neighboring countries,” Pezeshkian said. “Iran extends its hand to its neighbors to build such arrangements, not from a position of weakness but from the experience of war,” he was quoted by Iran International as saying.

Why Is Pezeshkian Making This Appeal Now?

The remarks come amid an intensifying regional diplomatic push involving Iran's neighbours. Iran’s Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held talks with the Prime Minister of Qatar, and highlighted, “Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work. The US should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments.”

Related Content
Trump Says All Mines Cleared From Strait Of Hormuz Mines, Warns Iran Against Fresh Deployments - File photo
Iran Faces ‘Many Problems’ As Pezeshkian Warns Of Economic Pressure Amid US Sanctions - X
Donald Trump - AP; Representative image
Why The UAE-Iran Relationship Has Suddenly Unravelled - | Photo: AP/Mahmoud Illean

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei called Washington’s Iran policy a ‘pure parody’.

Pezeshkian also held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Thursday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster a conductive environment for dialogue.

Strategic Leverage: The agreement is a West Asian hedge against regional disorder and uncertain American protection - | Photo: Imago/Anadolu Agency
InDepth | Mecca Joint Defence Agreement And Its Implications For India

By Anish Kumar

Pezeshkian repeated his stance on August 26 where he said that "strengthening convergence among Muslim countries" is essential to establishing security, peace and stability in the region, calling for greater unity and cooperation among Islamic states, according to Iran's state-run IRNA.

Speaking to Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan and his delegation in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said the region's abundant resources had attracted powers that sought to take advantage of its wealth by fuelling divisions, wars and conflicts, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday staked claim over the Strait of Hormuz as he shared a map depicting the Strait as “New US Territory”, appearing to renew his controversial claim over the strategic waterway amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Iran is preparing terms for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and says Washington must act first. - X
Iran Sets Terms To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz As Qatar Pushes For US Talks

By Outlook News Desk

The post came days after Trump said he would declare the Strait US territory once Iran had been defeated.

In a post on Truth Social, he shared an image showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled “New US Territory”. The post follows his earlier remarks in which he said the strategic waterway would become US territory after the defeat of Iran. Earlier he had shared a post which read, “Iran Is a Failing Nation! President DJT.”

Iran is warning countries against joining Washington's economic campaign as US pressure on Tehran intensifies. - X
How Is Iran Countering US Economic Warfare With Oil, Hormuz Leverage And Nuclear Pressure?

By Outlook News Desk

US President Donald Trump - X@WhiteHouse
Donald Trump Claims Strait Of Hormuz As ‘New US Territory’ Amid Iran

By Outlook News Desk

On August 25, he said, "Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed... There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect."

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories