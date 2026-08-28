Nepal Floods: Over 90,000 Affected As Red Cross Warns Of More Flooding

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

More than 90,000 people have been affected by Nepal's devastating floods and landslides and urgently need humanitarian assistance, while authorities warn of the risk of further flooding

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Red cross in Nepal
Red cross in Nepal Photo: X@NepalRedCross
Summary of this article

  • The Red Cross estimates that at least 93,000 people have been affected by the disaster and are in urgent need of assistance.

  • Relief and rescue operations are being complicated by difficult access and the threat of a secondary flood at the disaster site.

  • Nepal authorities have issued a fresh warning after water levels rose, urging people and rescue workers near the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas to move to safer locations.

Over 90,000 people have been directly affected by a massive landslide in the Himalayan region as of Friday. The catastrophic slope failure occurred after weeks of relentless monsoon rains saturated the vulnerable mountainous terrain. Hardest-hit areas include Nepal's Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts, along with Gyirong County in the Tibet Autonomous Region, according to UN.

Reuters reported that the disaster has left thousands without shelter in hostile weather conditions. In response, the Red Cross has issued an urgent humanitarian alert to global and local agencies. The disaster, triggered by a high-altitude glacial collapse and subsequent landslide, blocked the Lhende River and formed a precarious barrier lake that threatens the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems downstream.

93,000 People In Urgent Need Of Aid

"We believe that at least ​93,000 people have been affected and are in ​great need," David Fisher, head of delegation ⁠for the International Federation of Red Cross and ​Red Crescent Societies in Nepal, told a Geneva press ​briefing, as quoted by Reuters.

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The organisation has mobilised emergency response units to the affected areas. Relief workers are navigating challenging geography to reach populations trapped by the sudden geological shift. Officials stated a combined 543 deaths and over 1,500 missing persons across Nepal and Tibet.

Critical infrastructure across the region has been severely damaged or destroyed. Major highways and bridges collapsed under the sheer weight of the mud and falling debris. Major transport corridors remain severely disrupted, including the blocked land crossing at Gyirong Port and the damaged highway route linking Kathmandu with Lhasa.

Rescuers use earthmovers to reach submerged houses after flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district. - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
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Local search and rescue teams are working around the clock to clear debris. Responders are currently establishing emergency footpaths to reach isolated mountain settlements. The destruction of conventional transport routes has forced emergency personnel to rely on these makeshift trails to deliver critical aid.

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Why Are Officials Warning Of More Flooding?

Red Cross teams are distributing emergency shelter kits, clean drinking water and essential hygiene supplies to displaced families. These provisions are critical for immediate survival as temperatures drop in the high-altitude terrain.

The Himalayan region has faced increasing vulnerability to climate-induced extreme weather events over recent years. These environmental shifts are intensifying seasonal monsoon impacts, which continue to threaten remote communities with a higher frequency of deadly natural disasters.

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods - AP
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Nepal authorities on Friday issued a fresh flood warning after the water level increased at the site where a devastating flash flood occurred earlier this week, urging people and rescue workers in the area to move to safer locations.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the rise in the water level at the same site raised the risk of another flood in the area.

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