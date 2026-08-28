Nepal Floods LIVE: Nepal, China Face Fresh Flood Threats As 290 Indians Remain ‘Uncontactable’, Death Toll Hits 469

Nepal Floods LIVE: Threat continues as Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has been warned of high risk after receiving blockage information at a new barrier lake from China.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel wade through deep water and sludge during a search and rescue operation inside an under-construction hydroelectric project tunnel, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The death toll from the catastrophic tunnel flooding has risen to eight, with rescuers searching for the remaining missing workers.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel wade through deep water and sludge during a search and rescue operation inside an under-construction hydroelectric project tunnel, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The death toll from the catastrophic tunnel flooding has risen to eight, with rescuers searching for the remaining missing workers. | Photo: PTI

Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: Nepal’s death toll from the devastating flash floods has climbed to 469, police said, as rescue operations continue across flood-hit areas. A fresh threat now looms downstream, with China issuing a Level-IV emergency alert over a newly formed barrier lake near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Tibet. The lake has accumulated around two million cubic metres of water and could receive another three million cubic metres over the next three days, raising fears that a breach could send another surge downstream towards the China-Nepal border and Nepal. Meanwhile, authorities in India have stepped up precautions along the Nepal border. Uttar Pradesh has put Maharajganj and Kushinagar on high alert, while monitoring the Gandak and other rivers flowing from Nepal. Rescue efforts have also brought some relief, with 63 Indian nationals rescued from the Trishuli-1 power project site in Nepal. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has released updated emergency helpline numbers for Indians seeking assistance amid the ongoing disaster in Nepal. The numbers are available for emergency support and can also be contacted via WhatsApp. The helpline numbers are +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500 and +977 981 032 6117.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2026, 10:05:03 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: VHP Launches Nepal Flood Relief Campaign, Appeals For Public Support The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday launched its “Nepal Flood Relief Campaign”, appealing to the public to support relief efforts for people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal. The organisation said the assistance will include food, clothing, medicines and shelter for displaced families. The appeal comes as the flood death toll rose to 362, with hundreds still missing, including at least 290 Indians, while around 200 others remain stranded on the Chinese side.

28 Aug 2026, 09:40:38 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: Zohran Mamdani Extends Solidarity To Indians, Nepalis Hit By Border Floods New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has expressed solidarity with Indians, Nepalis and Tibetans affected by the devastating floods along the Nepal-China border. In a message posted in Tibetan, Mamdani said hundreds had lost their lives while others were still searching for safety, assuring affected communities in New York that they were “not alone.” Mamdani later posted a separate message in Nepali, saying the city stood with its Nepali and Tibetan residents grieving the loss of loved ones. Thousands of New Yorkers woke yesterday to devastating news from home. Flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border has taken hundreds of lives, and the search for those still missing continues.



To our Nepali and Tibetan neighbors: this city knows what it means to grieve a place you… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) August 27, 2026

28 Aug 2026, 09:30:43 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: Tim Cook Announces Apple To Donate To Relief Efforts Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X to share his condolences for the tragedy in Nepal. He added that Apple will be contributing to relief and rebuilding funds. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet. Apple is making a donation to support relief and rebuilding efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 28, 2026

28 Aug 2026, 09:15:57 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: China Issues Level-IV Alert Over Barrier Lake China has issued a Level-IV emergency alert over a newly formed barrier lake near the Tibet-Nepal border, warning that a breach could trigger another surge downstream. The lake has already accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water, with inflows potentially reaching 3 million cubic metres over the next three days amid continued rainfall. China has deployed satellites, drones and rescue teams to the flood-hit Gyirong area, where 558 people were reported missing after the August 26 floods. An advance team has also arrived to assess the barrier lake, while authorities use drones and thermal imaging to locate missing people and map affected areas.