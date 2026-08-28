Nepal Floods LIVE: Nepal, China Face Fresh Flood Threats As 290 Indians Remain ‘Uncontactable’, Death Toll Hits 469

Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: VHP Launches Nepal Flood Relief Campaign, Appeals For Public Support
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday launched its “Nepal Flood Relief Campaign”, appealing to the public to support relief efforts for people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal.
The organisation said the assistance will include food, clothing, medicines and shelter for displaced families. The appeal comes as the flood death toll rose to 362, with hundreds still missing, including at least 290 Indians, while around 200 others remain stranded on the Chinese side.
Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: Zohran Mamdani Extends Solidarity To Indians, Nepalis Hit By Border Floods
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has expressed solidarity with Indians, Nepalis and Tibetans affected by the devastating floods along the Nepal-China border. In a message posted in Tibetan, Mamdani said hundreds had lost their lives while others were still searching for safety, assuring affected communities in New York that they were “not alone.”
Mamdani later posted a separate message in Nepali, saying the city stood with its Nepali and Tibetan residents grieving the loss of loved ones.
Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: Tim Cook Announces Apple To Donate To Relief Efforts
Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X to share his condolences for the tragedy in Nepal. He added that Apple will be contributing to relief and rebuilding funds.
Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: China Issues Level-IV Alert Over Barrier Lake
China has issued a Level-IV emergency alert over a newly formed barrier lake near the Tibet-Nepal border, warning that a breach could trigger another surge downstream. The lake has already accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water, with inflows potentially reaching 3 million cubic metres over the next three days amid continued rainfall.
China has deployed satellites, drones and rescue teams to the flood-hit Gyirong area, where 558 people were reported missing after the August 26 floods. An advance team has also arrived to assess the barrier lake, while authorities use drones and thermal imaging to locate missing people and map affected areas.
Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: Death Toll Crosses 400
The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 469 on Friday, with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continued for the third day following the disaster.
In a statement, Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation. Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.
-PTI