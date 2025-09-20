VHP Says Only Hindus Should Be Allowed at Garba, Sparks Political Row in Maharashtra

VHP urges Aadhaar checks, tilak, and puja at Navratri events; BJP backs organisers’ rights while Congress accuses VHP of trying to divide society.

  • VHP issues advisory for garba organisers to allow only Hindus, check Aadhaar, and enforce religious rituals.

  • Maharashtra BJP leaders say organisers have the right to set entry conditions if police-approved.

  • Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar slams VHP for attempting to divide society and “set it on fire.”

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday said only Hindus must be given entry to 'garba' events marking Navratri and advised organisers to check the Aadhaar card of entrants for identification.

While Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said organisers have the right to set conditions of entry at an event, provided it is being held with police permission, the Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the VHP for wanting to "set society on fire".

Navratri, among the most patronised festivals in the state, will be observed from September 22 to October 1.

"Garba is not merely a dance but a form of worship to please the goddess. They (apparent reference to Muslims) do not believe in idol worship. Only those having faith in the rituals must be allowed to participate," VHP national spokesperson Shriraj Nair told PTI.

He said the VHP has issued advisories asking garba event organisers to check Aadhaar cards at entry points, apply 'tilak' on participants and ensure they perform puja before entering.

"VHP and Bajrang Dal workers will monitor the events. Garba is a form of worship, not entertainment. Those who do not have faith in the goddess should not be part of it," Nair added.

Reacting to the VHP's stand, Bawankule said it was within the rights of the organising committees to impose such (entry) restrictions.

"That is their right. The only decisive factor is whether the event has police permission. The organising committees must take decisions based on that," Bawankule told reporters.

Maharashtra BJP media chief Navnath Ban, responding to a query on the VHP's announcement, emphasised garba was a Hindu event and "those from other religions should not interfere while Hindus perform garba and worship the goddess".

"We worship the goddess, who is like our mother," he said while also slamming Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for opposing the VHP's stand.

He is opposing it with an eye on the votes of a particular community but people will not spare him or his party, Ban said further attacking Raut.

Speaking on the issue, Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader and former state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said, "They (VHP) want to set society on fire. They want to divide society over religion and reap political benefits out of it. What VHP has said is nothing new. The organisation is born with an intention to destabilise the country." Such a stand by organisations like the VHP shakes the "unity in diversity" foundation of India, Wadettiwar claimed while alleging that it also reflects the stand of the government.

BJP's Ban hit back saying Wadettiwar should know that it is Congress which has a history of dividing people.

"They are the ones who caused rifts in society. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government (of which the Congress was a part) failed to protect Maratha reservation," Ban claimed.

