Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Group D Wrap: Delhi Seal Quarter-finals Berth; Gujarat Beat Odisha

Chasing a modest 180, Delhi made light work of the target, racing to 182 for 4 in just 21.4 overs, with a staggering 170 balls to spare

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Pants Fifty Helps Delhi Crush Services
Rishabh Pant's fifty guide Delhi to a comfortable 8-wicket win over Services in round 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. Photo: X/ Brutu24
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi bag QT spot in VHT 2025-26 under Pant's leadership

  • Gujarat beat Odisha thanks to Axar Patel's cameo

  • Haryana tied their match against Andhra

Skipper Rishabh Pant-led Delhi stormed into the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a round to spare after registering a thumping six-wicket win over Railways in their Elite Group D penultimate league match on Tuesday.

Delhi’s bowlers laid the foundation before the batters completed a one-sided chase, as the table-toppers extended their strong run with their fifth win in six matches, sealing qualification for the knockouts for the first time in five years.

After Railways elected to bat, Navdeep Saini and Ayush Badoni picked up three wickets apiece to bowl them out for 179 in 40.4 overs, with Delhi’s pacers setting the early tone.

Veteran Ishant Sharma (1/5 in four overs) was outstanding with the new ball, while Harshit Rana (1/42) provided support as Railways slipped to 19 for 2 in six overs.

Saini (3/30 in 5.4 overs) and off-spinner Badoni (3/30 in 10 overs) then ripped through the middle and lower order, reducing Railways to 99 for 6 in 23.2 overs.

Only Kush Marathe offered resistance with a patient 51 off 66 balls, while skipper Karn Sharma chipped in with 29, but Railways never recovered and their innings folded well before the allotted 50 overs.

Chasing a modest 180, Delhi made light work of the target, racing to 182 for 4 in just 21.4 overs, with a staggering 170 balls to spare.

Related Content
Related Content

Opener Priyansh Arya was the star of the chase, smashing a blistering 80 off 41 balls, studded with 12 fours and three sixes, to earn the Player-of-the-Match award.

Arya put Railways’ attack to the sword and shared an explosive 109-run opening stand with Sarthak Ranjan (33), effectively settling the contest inside the first 13 overs.

Pant, who had struck a rapid 67 against Services in the previous match, continued his rich vein of form, hammering 24 off just nine balls, including three sixes and a four, to finish the chase in a hurry.

Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 38 off 28 balls, ensuring there were no late hiccups as Delhi cruised home to remain firmly on top of the Group D table.

Delhi, who face Haryana in their last league fixture, are now poised to top the table heading into the last eight with their high net run-rate.

Axar Patel Slams 73

India all-rounder Axar Patel dished out a commanding show with the bat as Gujarat notched their third win from six matches with a crushing 233-run victory over Odisha.

Axar top-scored with a fluent 73 off 60 balls and then applied the brakes with a miserly bowling of 14 runs from his five overs as Gujarat piled up a daunting 333 for 6 before skittling Odisha out for 100 in 28.1 overs.

Batting first, Gujarat built a formidable total with openers Aarya Desai (54) and Urvil Patel (64) providing a solid platform, while Ahaan Poddar made a composed 64 off 76 balls.

Axar then took charge in the latter half of the innings, striking eight fours and two sixes to accelerate Gujarat past the 300-run mark.

He added valuable runs with Saurav Chauhan, who finished unbeaten on a brisk 44 off 26 balls, as Gujarat finished their innings on a high.

Chasing an imposing target of 334, Odisha never found their footing against a disciplined Gujarat bowling attack.

Captain Chintan Gaja led from the front with a devastating spell, claiming 6/31 as Odisha collapsed. Odisha were reduced to 40/4 inside 10 overs, with Gaja accounting for key batters, including skipper Biplab Samantray, who top-scored with a modest 22.

Left-arm seamer Arzan Nagwaswalla (2/26) and Japagnya Bhatt (2/22) provided effective support, while Axar chipped in with a tidy spell of 5 overs for 14 runs, maintaining relentless pressure through the middle overs.

The Odisha innings lasted just 28.1 overs.

Brief Scores:

Railways 179 in 40.4 overs (Kush Marathe 51; Navdeep Saini 3/30, Ayush Badoni 3/30) lost to Delhi 182/4 in 21.4 overs (Priyansh Arya 80; Raj Choudhary 3/46) by six wickets.

Gujarat 333/6 in 50 overs (Axar Patel 73, Urvil Patel 64, Ahaan Poddar 64, Aarya Desai 54, Saurabh Chauhan 44 not out) beat Odisha 100 in 28.1 overs (Biplab Samantray 22; Chintan Gaja 6/31) by 233 runs.

Saurashtra 349/5 in 50 overs (Harvik Desai 110, Vishvaraj Jadeja 71, Prerak Mankad 53; Pulkit Narang 3/62) beat Services 238; 45.5 overs (Rajat Paliwal 44; Chetan Sakariya 3/57, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/30) by 111 runs.

Haryana 324 in 49.5 overs (Himanshu Rana 112, Mayank Shandilya 75, Parth Vats 69; Jagarlapudi Ram 3/61). Andhra 307/7 in 48 overs (Srikar Bharat 70, CR Gnaneshwar 67 not out). Match tied.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  2. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  3. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

  5. Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  5. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  2. Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue