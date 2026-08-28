How Is Iran Countering US Economic Warfare With Oil, Hormuz Leverage And Nuclear Pressure?

Those demands are connected to the June memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The June 17 agreement provided for the reopening of Hormuz, an end to the US naval blockade, sanctions relief and waivers for Iranian oil exports. Iran agreed to make its best efforts to facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels for 60 days, while demining operations were to be completed within 30 days. Under the MoU, Iran reaffirmed that it would not seek nuclear weapons. The MoU expired on August 17 after the two sides failed to resolve their differences over its implementation.