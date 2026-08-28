Nepal Floods: Army Races To Rescue 100 Trapped In Hydropower Tunnel

Nepal Army teams have rescued 350 workers and local residents from a flooded hydropower tunnel, while more than 100 remain trapped.
Two helicopters have been deployed, but adverse weather, fast-moving floodwaters and difficulty locating the tunnel entrances are hampering rescue efforts.
The rescue operation comes as Nepal’s flood death toll reaches 469, with nearly 1,000 people still reported missing.
The Nepal Army is racing to rescue more than 100 people still trapped inside a hydropower tunnel after devastating flash floods swept through the Himalayan country’s northern border region.
The Army has already rescued 350 workers and local residents from the tunnel, but adverse weather, raging floodwaters and damage to the surrounding area are complicating efforts to reach those who remain trapped.
The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 469 on Friday as search and rescue operations continued for a third day, with nearly 1,000 people still missing across the Himalayan nation, as per PTI.
350 Rescued, Over 100 Still Trapped
Nepal Army helicopter teams were carrying out rescue operations on August 28 to reach around 100 people who remained trapped inside a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, after a devastating flood inundated the facility two days earlier.
“Our priority is to search for and rescue people,” Nepal Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet told AFP, adding that some people were still trapped inside the project's tunnel.
“Two helicopters have been dispatched, but it is challenging because it is tough to even locate the entry points of the tunnel. Relief efforts are also under way to provide the rescued people what they need,” he added.
Reuters footage shows Nepal Army personnel rappelling from helicopters and crawling through mud towards the tunnel entrance, while people can be seen inside the tunnel. A Nepal Army soldier was seen holding a rescued child during the ongoing rescue efforts in the flood-hit area
Why Is The Rescue Operation So Difficult?
The Nepal Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the tunnel rescue was an uphill task.
“A Nepali Army team has successfully rescued 350 workers and locals who were trapped in the tunnel a while ago, facing extremely risky and challenging conditions amid adverse weather and rapid floodwaters,” the statement read, as quoted by Straits Times.
“The army is still working to safely evacuate more than 100 people trapped in the same tunnel,” it added.
Meanwhile, the tragedy has also prompted US President Donald Trump to offer aid. He said, "It's terrible. We've called Nepal; we've offered any help that they need... It's a terrible thing. We're sending aid, and we've spoken to the leadership and we let them know anything they want, we'll have."
In a statement, Nepal Police said the death toll has reached 469 in country, as more bodies were recovered from eight districts. Three people were killed in neighbouring Tibet.
According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.
Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.