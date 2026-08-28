India Signs Javelin Anti-Tank Missile Deal With US

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The agreement makes India an official customer of the Javelin system and could also pave the way for greater cooperation between Indian and US defence companies

image Prefer on Google
Javelin Missile
Javelin Anti-Tank Missile System Being Used By Estonia Photo: X/@MoD_Estonia
Summary of this article

  • India has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the US to acquire the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system.

  • The US had earlier approved a potential $45.7-million package.

  • Javelins are used by countries including the UK, Australia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

India has formally signed an agreement with the United States to acquire the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, marking a fresh step in defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian Army signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, the US Embassy in India said on Friday. The agreement makes India an official customer of the Javelin system and could also pave the way for greater cooperation between Indian and US defence companies.

“This agreement reflects a defence partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - File Photo
MoD Approves Transfer Of DRDO Missile Tech To Indian Defence Industry

By Outlook News Desk

What Is The Javelin And How Much Will India Pay?

The Javelin is a man-portable, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank missile designed to destroy armoured vehicles and attack fortified positions. It is manufactured by the Javelin Joint Venture between RTX's Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

The US State Department had approved a possible $45.7-million (around ₹380 crore) FMS package for India in November 2025. The package includes 100 FGM-148 Javelin missiles, one fly-to-buy missile and 25 command launch units, along with training equipment, spare parts, technical assistance and logistics support. Though the exact cost of the current deal is not known at this point.

Related Content
Ashish Yadav won silver in the men’s javelin throw (74.09m), opening India’s medal account at the World Athletics U20 Championships. - X/@Neeraj_chopra1
MLS is investigating alleged antisemitic language directed at New England Revolution striker Dor Turgeman. - Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP
India's Neeraj Chopra ahead of the men's javelin event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Aparajita Upadhayay)
Representational Image - Getty Images

The weapon's fire-and-forget capability allows an operator to launch the missile and move away rather than continuously guide it to the target.

Execution Model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) - X/Ministry of Defence
AMCA Engine Race Heats Up: Rolls-Royce Offers India 100% ToT, Full IP Rights

By Anish Kumar

From Ukraine To India: Why The Javelin Matters

The Javelin has become one of the world's best-known anti-armour weapons, particularly because of its use by Ukrainian forces against Russian armoured vehicles.

The system has been procured by 25 countries, according to Lockheed Martin, with more than 55,000 missiles and 12,000 reusable command launch units produced. Its international users include the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Ukraine, Qatar and the UAE, among others.

For India, however, the deal is significant not just because of the missile itself.

The US and India have discussed the Javelin for more than a decade, including the possibility of co-production in India. In 2020, the Javelin Joint Venture signed an MoU with state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited to explore co-production. That cooperation was renewed in 2025.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories