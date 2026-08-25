MoD Approves Transfer Of DRDO Missile Tech To Indian Defence Industry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the transfer of DRDO-developed technologies for all conventional missile systems to Indian defence companies.
The move aims to expand domestic production, reduce import dependence and create opportunities for MSMEs and technology partners.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for all conventional missile systems to Indian defence companies for production in the country, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.
The transfer of technology will allow domestic industries to undertake production of the missile systems, subject to applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements.
The move is aimed at enabling the transition of missile systems from development by DRDO to industrial production. The organisation will work with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of the technologies, according to the ministry.
The initiative will also allow Indian companies, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to participate in the missile systems' production and supply chains.
Indigenous Production
The ministry said the transfer is intended to increase domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthen the defence industrial base and increase domestic value addition.
It also aims to reduce dependence on imports and support the participation of Indian technology partners in the defence manufacturing sector.
Under the provision approved by Singh, Indian defence companies that meet the required qualifications and regulatory conditions will be able to undertake production of DRDO-developed conventional missile systems.
The DRDO will continue to work with industry during the transfer and absorption of the technologies, the ministry said.
The decision comes as the government seeks to expand domestic production of defence equipment and reduce reliance on imported systems and components.