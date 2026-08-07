Territorial Army Embodies the Citizen-Soldier, Key to Viksit Bharat, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on August 6, 2026, highlighting the Territorial Army's role in national development.
Singh described the reserve force of 44,400 personnel as 'citizen-soldiers' who balance civilian careers with rapid military deployment during crises.
The Territorial Army comprises 59 operational units that act as a crucial surge capacity for the regular Indian armed forces.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting for the Ministry of Defence on August 6, 2026. The discussions focused on the growing national footprint of the Territorial Army, the Ministry of Defence stated in a release.
During the session, Singh characterised the reserve force as an essential component of the government's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, EFE reported.
Singh said the Territorial Army effectively represents the "citizen-soldier" ethos. Personnel sustain their regular civilian careers but remain prepared for military deployment whenever necessity demands, Singh said to EFE.
Strength and Operational Mandate
The reserve force currently maintains an active strength of approximately 44,400 personnel. These troops are systematically structured into 59 operational units across the country, the release informed.
Senior Defence Ministry civic officials briefed the committee on the institutional mandate, recent achievements and field deployment roles of the organisation. Participating members subsequently presented proposals to upgrade the unit's overall efficiency.
The Territorial Army acts as a surge capacity for the regular armed forces. It ensures a ready pool of trained combatants who can mobilise rapidly during national crises, Singh said.
Upon completing their active tenure, these individuals function as a direct link between the military establishment and civilian society. This transition actively encourages young people to consider careers within the armed forces, Singh added.
Disaster Relief and Conservation
The military branch consistently undertakes substantial responsibilities beyond traditional combat readiness. Personnel executed massive rescue operations during the Kerala floods, the Odisha cyclone and the recent inundations in Assam.
The Ecological Task Forces affiliated with the Territorial Army maintain a massive footprint in environmental protection. These specialised units have planted nearly 10 crore saplings to date, achieving an 80% to 85% survival rate, Singh said.
The minister praised the reserve units for successfully executing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across isolated regions of Jammu and Kashmir.
The parliamentary review included several high-ranking officers and civic officials. Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani and Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth attended the meeting. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay were also present.