India Vs Japan One-Off T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Sano?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India vs Japan T20I weather forecast: Check Sano’s latest rain prediction, temperature, playing conditions and possible weather impact ahead of the historic one-off match

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India Vs Japan One-Off T20I
Indian cricketers in action against Zimbabwe in three-match T20I series. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • India face Japan in a historic one-off T20I at Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22

  • Rain and wet conditions could affect the match after showers disrupted preparations in Sano

  • The match is scheduled for 1 PM IST, with India entering as the reigning T20 World Cup champions

India vs Japan T20I weather forecast: Check Sano’s latest rain prediction, temperature, cloudy conditions and possible impact on the historic match at Sano International Cricket Ground.

India and Japan are set to meet in a historic one-off T20 International in Sano on Tuesday, September 22. The Suzuki Cup clash will be the first-ever men’s T20I meeting between the two countries and will also form part of the celebrations marking 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

The match is being played ahead of the men’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games.

India Vs Japan, One-Off T20I: Sano Weather Forecast

Weather could be a concern ahead of the India-Japan T20I, with heavy rain affecting conditions in Sano on Monday. The wet weather has already disrupted preparations, while the playing surface and outfield remain under scrutiny ahead of the fixture.

The forecast for Tuesday morning is comparatively more encouraging, with mostly dry conditions expected around the scheduled start. However, showers and thunderstorms remain possible, meaning the weather could still have a say in the match. The recent rain could also leave the outfield soft and slow, potentially influencing the playing conditions.

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Also Check: India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Only T20I

India Vs Japan, One-Off T20I: Match Details

The one-off T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, around 100 kilometres from Tokyo. The venue has a capacity of approximately 2,000 spectators. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST) on Tuesday, September 22.

India enter the fixture as the reigning T20 World Cup champions, while Japan will be playing their first T20I against the Indian men's team. The game also serves as preparation for both sides ahead of the Asian Games.

India Vs Japan, One-Off T20I: Live Streaming Details

For viewers in India, the match will be streamed live on FanCode and broadcast on the Star Sports network.

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