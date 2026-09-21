NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance In Bihar Harassment Case, Demands Immediate Action

Police registered a POCSO FIR after videos of alleged harassment surfaced.
A special investigation team has been formed in Bihar’s Jamui district.
Police have arrested three people in relation to the incident
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged harassment of a Class 10 girl and her male friend in Bihar’s Jamui district after videos of the incident circulated on social media.
The incident reportedly took place around 7 pm on September 19, after the two, who are friends, had attended coaching classes. Police said a group stopped them by the roadside and allegedly harassed them.
NCW chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar wrote to Bihar’s director general of police seeking an FIR, the identification and arrest of those involved, and a time-bound, impartial investigation. The commission specifically asked police to use the video footage to identify the alleged perpetrators. Police have since confirmed that an FIR has been registered.
Police Form SIT, Take Three People Arrested
Jamui Police have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and formed a special investigation team led by the sub-divisional police officer. Three people have been taken into custody after being identified from the video, Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal told news agency ANI.
“Two others have been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest them as well,” Dayal said. He added that police had identified the person seen allegedly behaving indecently with the girl and were trying to apprehend him. The team is conducting raids as the investigation continues.
The SP said the two students attend the same coaching institute. He declined to disclose further details, saying, “We must keep some information private”.
Rahul Gandhi Says 'Deeply Disturbing' Incident
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also called for everyone involved to be identified and prosecuted under POCSO. Describing the videos as “deeply disturbing”, he alleged that the girl had been harassed and humiliated while the boy was separated from her.
“Every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO, and justice must be swift,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote on X. He asked the Bihar government to explain “why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 pm” and questioned why arrests had not been made earlier if the incident occurred on September 19.