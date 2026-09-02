Kerala Teacher Arrested Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Abusing Minor Student

Police arrested teacher Mohammed Basheer, a native of Muthuvallur in Malappuram district, for allegedly sexually abusing a minor student repeatedly.
Chokli police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the law.
Investigators stated that the abuse took place repeatedly when the child was aged between 11 and 13, alongside threats to deter disclosure.
A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor student repeatedly over several years, ANI reported. Police identified the accused as Mohammed Basheer, a native of Muthuvallur in Malappuram district. The victim is a child living within the Chokli police station limits.
Police booked the teacher under child abuse charges. Chokli police invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act alongside other legal provisions. Sub-Inspector Rakesh and his squad apprehended Basheer with Tirur police support before the Thalassery POCSO Court sent him to Kannur Central Jail on a 14-day remand, the Kannur City Police Commissioner said.
Alleged Abuse Details
Police said the alleged abuse took place repeatedly when the student was aged between 11 and 13. They also said Basheer allegedly threatened the child on several occasions to stop the abuse from being disclosed.
The complaint said the victim lives within the Chokli police station limits. It led police to register a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of law.
Police Arrest And Case
A team led by Sub-Inspector Rakesh arrested Basheer with help from the Tirur police team.
Senior Civil Police Officers Rajil and Sabeesh also took part in the arrest. The accused was then produced before the Thalassery POCSO Court, which remanded him to Kannur Central Jail for 14 days, the Kannur City Police Commissioner said.