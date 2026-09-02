Delhi Bus Safety Rules Tightened: No Curtains, Unauthorised Stops After Noida Rape

Delhi's Transport Department has directed bus operators to keep Vehicle Location Tracking Devices and panic buttons functional at all times.
Buses have been barred from having curtains or films on windows and from stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, including in the middle of roads or at intersections.
The order follows the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl on a moving sleeper bus in Noida; the driver and conductor were arrested.
Days after a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped on a moving bus in Noida, the Delhi government on Tuesday directed bus operators to implement safety measures, ensuring that Vehicle Location Tracking Devices and panic buttons remain functional at all times.
According to the Transport department's order, buses shall not have curtains or glass fitted with films. Stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of the road or at intersections, is strictly prohibited. The government directed that all bus drivers must have a valid driving licence and uniform.
What Are The New Bus Safety Rules?
Bus operators have been directed to sensitise drivers, conductors and other crew members about preventing harassment and the serious consequences of any misconduct against women passengers. The development follows the alleged gang-rape of the 16-year-old Class 11 student from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh by the conductor and driver of a sleeper bus in Noida. Police said they arrested two accused individuals. The crime, which brought back memories of the 2012 gang-rape and murder in Delhi known as the Nirbhaya case, took place on the night of August 4. After committing the crime, the conductor and driver abandoned the girl near Kashmere Gate, more than 40 kilometres from Old Delhi.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said, as quoted by PTI, "Passenger safety is non-negotiable. Every bus operating in Delhi must meet prescribed safety and operational standards, with essential systems and equipment remaining functional at all times. We are committed to making public transport safer and more reliable for every commuter." The department has directed bus operators that in the event of any incident involving indecent behaviour, molestation, eve-teasing or any other offence against a woman, the bus crew must immediately inform police and take the bus to the nearest police station, police post or PCR van.
The order said buses must be parked only during night and idle hours in authorised, secure and adequately lit locations.
"Drivers and other staff shall maintain courteous conduct with passengers. Driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances is strictly prohibited. Operators shall ensure verification of drivers, conductors, attendants and other staff before deployment," the order said, as per PTI.
What Other Safety Rules Apply To Delhi Buses?
It said school buses shall have an authorised attendant wherever required and doors shall remain securely closed while the bus is moving.
Operators must also ensure compliance with applicable emission norms and carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate, the order said.
After the alleged gang rape, Delhi Police arrested the bus driver and conductor. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North District Niharika Bhatt told ANI that the girl approached Kashmiri Gate police station after being dropped on Ring Road by the accused.
"During questioning, it was revealed that she was travelling from Mainpuri, UP, to a relative's house in Sector 63, Noida. The rape occurred en route between Pari Chowk (Greater Noida) and Sector 63, Noida," Bhatt told ANI.