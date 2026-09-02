Delhi Bus Safety Rules Tightened: No Curtains, Unauthorised Stops After Noida Rape

What Are The New Bus Safety Rules?

Bus operators have been directed to sensitise drivers, conductors and other crew members about preventing harassment and the serious consequences of any misconduct against women passengers. The development follows the alleged gang-rape of the 16-year-old Class 11 student from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh by the conductor and driver of a sleeper bus in Noida. Police said they arrested two accused individuals. The crime, which brought back memories of the 2012 gang-rape and murder in Delhi known as the Nirbhaya case, took place on the night of August 4. After committing the crime, the conductor and driver abandoned the girl near Kashmere Gate, more than 40 kilometres from Old Delhi.