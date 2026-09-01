Bhumi Pednekar On Greater Noida Bus Rape: 'How Can We See This Happen Again And Again?'

Bhumi Pednekar has reacted to the Greater Noida bus rape case.
She condemned the repeated dangers to women's safety despite ample conversation and awareness-building.
Pednekar was last seen in Daldal.
Bhumi Pednekar has commented on the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi-NCR. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also stepped in.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Bhumi responded sharply to the disturbing case and interrogated how such incidents continue to happen in spite of repeated conversations around women's safety. She wrote, “How can we see this happen again and again and again! Shame!”
Greater Noida Bus Rape Account
A 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving bus in Greater Noida after its driver and conductor misled her into boarding the vehicle earlier this month. The two men accused in the case have been arrested. Police said on Monday that the incident took place near Pari Chowk on August 4. The bus travelled nearly 47km from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, where the survivor boarded it, to Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal in Delhi, where the accused allegedly left her, The girl went to the Kashmere Gate police station, where Delhi Police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged gang-rape, kidnapping and assault.
According to Delhi Police, the Class 11 student from Mainpuri had left her home on August 3 without informing her parents after being chided by her mother over her studies. She was reportedly travelling to her cousin’s home in Sector 63, Noida. The teenager told police that she accidentally got off at Pari Chowk after it became dark and heavy rain started. While she was stranded there, she saw a bus approaching and signalled the driver to stop. The bus had no other passengers.
Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Daldal, where she essayed DCP Rita Ferreira, a cop dealing with a troubled past while investigating a string of murders in Mumbai. The series is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It was met with middling reviews.