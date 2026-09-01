Bhumi Pednekar On Greater Noida Bus Rape: 'How Can We See This Happen Again And Again?'

Greater Noida Bus Rape Account

A 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving bus in Greater Noida after its driver and conductor misled her into boarding the vehicle earlier this month. The two men accused in the case have been arrested. Police said on Monday that the incident took place near Pari Chowk on August 4. The bus travelled nearly 47km from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, where the survivor boarded it, to Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal in Delhi, where the accused allegedly left her, The girl went to the Kashmere Gate police station, where Delhi Police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged gang-rape, kidnapping and assault.