Music Festival Honouring Dolly Parton To Be Held In Nashville And London

“What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” Founder/CEO of CTK Enterprises Danny Nozell said. “Many people behind the scenes know that Dollyfest is a dream of Dolly’s that was intended to take place on her 80th birthday in Nashville. We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!).”