Music Festival Honouring Dolly Parton To Be Held In Nashville And London

A music festival to honour Dolly Parton has been announced.
DollyFest will happen in Nashville and London.
Parton died at 80 on August 25.
A music festival to celebrate the Queen of Country Dolly Parton has been declared. Organized by Parton’s estate, Dollyfest: The Celebration of a Lifetime will mark and honour the country legend’s 60-year career in 2027 over two weekends in Nashville and London. Dates will be announced later.
The legendary country singer died at the age of 80 on 25 August after a brief battle with cancer. She was laid to rest at a private family funeral in Nashville on Friday, and placed next to her late husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in the Tennessee city.
DollyFest Details
"DOLLYFEST will be the party of a lifetime she wanted to share with the world," her estate said. This event was originally designed to happen back in January and would have Parton herself as a performer.
“What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” Founder/CEO of CTK Enterprises Danny Nozell said. “Many people behind the scenes know that Dollyfest is a dream of Dolly’s that was intended to take place on her 80th birthday in Nashville. We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!).”
Dolly Parton's Career Highlights
In a seven-decade, thriving career, Parton swept 10 Grammy awards, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and wrote thousands of songs.
“It feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly,” Nozell added. “This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in, while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan.”
Besides landing 25 No. 1s on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, Parton was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1986, and Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.